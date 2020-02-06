Quantcast
‘As Godless as it gets’: Viewers disgusted as Trump turns the National Prayer Breakfast into a ‘psychopathic’ campaign speech

This Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump ripped into his political enemies and slammed the impeachment effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat just a few feet away from him.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

“Weeks ago, and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right,” he continued.

As word of his rantings got around on Twitter, people expressed disgust that Trump would turn yet another revered tradition into a cudgel for his political grievances:

