‘As Godless as it gets’: Viewers disgusted as Trump turns the National Prayer Breakfast into a ‘psychopathic’ campaign speech

This Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump ripped into his political enemies and slammed the impeachment effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat just a few feet away from him.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

“Weeks ago, and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right,” he continued.

As word of his rantings got around on Twitter, people expressed disgust that Trump would turn yet another revered tradition into a cudgel for his political grievances:

Only Donald Trump could disagree with scripture and pick a partisan fight at the NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST. Yet evangelicals will not peel away, because he's a white supremacist. https://t.co/zHcQzrRpGc — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) February 6, 2020

Current occupant of the White House is using the prayer breakfast to say "I don't like people because…" This is his opening for retribution and attacks happening at a prayer breakfast. That said, this is who he is. I blame all of the hypocrites of "faith" who let it happen. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 6, 2020

It's fitting that @realDonaldTrump would use a prayer breakfast to complain about what's been done to him. He still has no sense of what he's done to the country. And he has no sense of what a prayer breakfast is about. To him its only about him. As Godless as it gets. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 6, 2020

I've studied the National Prayer Breakfast a good bit, and I can't say how bizarre it is for a president to use the moment — traditionally one devoted to bipartisanship and unity — to strike such a petty, vindictive tone at the event. pic.twitter.com/bFJN1PmUoi — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 6, 2020

Yes, the President just turned the National Prayer Breakfast into an explicit campaign rally for himself. ‘You better get out and vote on Nov 3rd,’ he said. Isn’t this supposed to be a nonpartisan event? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 6, 2020

Trump interprets reality through a narcissistic lens. People who support, protect & idolize his idealized (false) self are good and those who narcissistically injure him through criticism, standards, accountability, & exposure are the enemy who must be punished & destroyed. https://t.co/9J5NUQHGsZ — AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) February 6, 2020

I can’t tell you how inappropriate it is to use the National Prayer Breakfast as a campaign rally like this. The kind of thing that undermines the idea of the breakfast itself. — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) February 6, 2020

Trump looking to settle scores at this morning's bipartisan prayer breakfast: https://t.co/z5qmutVSTk — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 6, 2020

The Republican president standing up at the National Prayer Breakfast and unintentionally admitting the entire Evangelical Conservative movement is unmitigated hypocritical horseshit should be one of the hugest stories of the century but everyone will forget this by lunch. https://t.co/w9b4jWLgBN — August J. Pollak (@AugustJPollak) February 6, 2020

Trying to sound grave and religious but coming across as a psychopathic serial killer making threats, the failthless nihilist president just said at the National Prayer Breakfast about @SenatorRomney, without naming him, “I don’t like people who use faith as a justification.” — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) February 6, 2020

Of course he turned the national prayer breakfast into a campaign rally. He doesn’t know how to give a normal speech — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) February 6, 2020

Up to now, the speeches and prayers had been focused on unity and healing. Trump shifts into touting victories and making his campaign pitch, asking everyone in room to vote Nov 3 (prayer breakfast is bipartisan) — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) February 6, 2020

At the National Prayer Breakfast. Seriously. https://t.co/KCJrVwSOVK — Stacy Whitman (@stacylwhitman) February 6, 2020

Extremely normal to turn on the radio and hear “earlier this morning President Trump was at the national prayer breakfast and took the opportunity to attack Democrats and Mitt Romney” — Jessica Shortall 🧂 (@jessicashortall) February 6, 2020

