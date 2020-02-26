As the coronavirus spreads, Americans lose ground against other health threats
For much of the 20th century, medical progress seemed limitless.Antibiotics revolutionized the care of infections. Vaccines turned deadly childhood diseases into distant memories. Americans lived longer, healthier lives than their parents.Yet today, some of the greatest success storiesin public health are unraveling.Even as the world struggles to control a mysterious new virus known as COVID-19, U.S. health officials are refighting battles they thought they had won, such as halting measles outbreaks, reducing deaths from heart diseaseand protecting young people from tobacco. These hard-fought …
BUSTED: Trump campaign strategist may have gotten illegal help from Chinese businessman to help 2018 GOP candidates
Former Donald Trump campaign CEO and chief strategist Steve Bannon used a private jet apparently owned by a wealthy Chinese businessman to fly to events to promote Republican congressional candidates in 2018.
The previously unreported flights could run afoul of a campaign finance law that bars foreign money from U.S. elections, according to campaign finance experts, though it depends on several factors that are not known. One of the unknowns is whether Bannon paid Guo Wengui — the Chinese businessman, who is a vocal critic of the Chinese regime, and with whom he has other reported financial ties — for the use of the jet.
Republican senators confront Trump administration officials as stock market drops 1,900 points in two days
Senators from both parties slammed the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus amid dire warnings from health officials.
The Senate was briefed by Trump administration officials after Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the administration was "asleep at the wheel" as the country faces a "pandemic."
Senators apparently did not get the answers they were looking for.
"This morning's classified coronavirus briefing should have been made fully open to the American people," tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "They would be as appalled & astonished as I am by the inadequacy of preparedness & prevention."
Trump is already bungling the coronavirus response — and it could get much worse
When he was a private citizen in 2014, Donald Trump railed against President Barack Obama about the unfolding Ebola crisis, even though the outbreak never had a major impact on the United States mainland. But with a keen instinct for political winds, Trump rightly saw that the Ebola news could be effectively weaponized against the president. For all his many failings, then, one might have hoped that President Trump would be highly attentive to the possibility that a significant pandemic — in an election year — could hurt his own political standing, and he would have a strong incentive to implement a strong response.