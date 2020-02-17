At 81, she became a stand-up comic. Seven years later, she’s still slaying crowds
PHILADELPHIA — Meet Natalie Levant, 88, a stand-up comedian from Philadelphia.— Four-letter funny: “I know that people don’t expect me to use the language on stage that I use, but that’s just in a long line of things they’re not expecting, which, to begin with, is that I’m even standing.”— UnButtoned: “Aging gracefully, I’ve come to realize, is slowly disappearing, like Benjamin Button.”At her recent stand-up performance at Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar, Natalie Levant worked the steamy back room in black spandex pants, green sequin boots, and a tank top that read: “NEVER KNOW YOUR PLACE.”Some migh…
Trump insists no troops were injured in Iraq — but one vet’s final words show the true cost of war
It’s been six weeks since Rosalind Williams’ 30-year-old son, Army veteran Michael Corey Hadley, took his own life.When grieving the death of a child, that’s a moment. A blink of an eye, a flip of a calendar. Barely enough time for Williams to pick herself up and return to the Philadelphia high school where she teaches science.And yet in that small window, 900 other military parents have been dealt the same blow — left behind to try and find the rhythm of a life that they’ve lost after losing their children to suicide. According to the most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, ... (more…)
GOP slammed for ‘brazen and obvious’ campaign to interfere with North Carolina primary
Recent reports have suggested that a GOP-affiliated super PAC, Faith and Power, is placing deceptive advertising in North Carolina to try to "trick" Democrats into supporting state Sen. Erica Smith over DSCC-backed veteran and former legislator Cal Cunningham in the Democratic primary to take on GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. Both candidates are fairly mainstream Democrats, but Smith is widely considered to be a less serious challenger due to her lack of fundraising and her shared policy ideas with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Here’s how Nancy Pelosi is forcing Trump and the GOP over a cliff
Who’s looking smart this President’s Day now that Senate Republicans held a show trial with no witnesses before acquitting Donald Trump on two impeachment charges?
Nancy Pelosi.
The Speaker held off those in her party who wanted to impeach Trump right after her party took control of the House of Representatives, annoying many of her fellow Democrats and a few Capitol Hill Republicans who privately asked Democrats to rid them of this turbulent president.
Pelosi waited until she got an issue that should have alarmed the Republicans, a threat to our national security. Not only did witnesses and documents show that Trump helped Moscow’s push to occupy all of Ukraine, but she also showed the world that in 2020 the president and top Congressional Republicans were spreading Kremlin propaganda about our 2016 election.