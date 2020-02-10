At least 36 more US soldiers diagnosed with traumatic brain injury in wake of Iranian missile attack

In the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the al Asad military base in Iraq this past January 8, over 100 US service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries, CNN reports.

The tally is a jump from the Pentagon’s initial assessment that said 64 service members had been diagnosed with injuries. Speaking to CNN last month, several Pentagon officials said that the number of diagnosed cases are likely to continue to change.

Read the full report over at CNN.