At least 36 more US soldiers diagnosed with traumatic brain injury in wake of Iranian missile attack

Published

1 min ago

on

In the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the al Asad military base in Iraq this past January 8, over 100 US service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries, CNN reports.

The tally is a jump from the Pentagon’s initial assessment that said 64 service members had been diagnosed with injuries. Speaking to CNN last month, several Pentagon officials said that the number of diagnosed cases are likely to continue to change.

Read the full report over at CNN.


2020 Election

New research may explain the weakness of centrism and the religious left

Published

1 min ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

A new profile of the wonderfully foul-mouthed political scientist and rising election prognisticator Rachel Bitecofer describes her theories about voting as "unsettling," and there's no question that they've been received that way by many. They certainly have caused a stir.

In brief, Bitecofer disputes the conventional wisdom that elections are won or lost on the decisions of swing voters. Most forecasters assume that voters who switch back and forth between Republican and Democrat make up between 15 and 20 percent of the electorate. Bitecofer thinks it's more like 6-7%, with the remainder being "closet partisans" who despite all protestations to the contrary almost always side with the same party. In her model, the deciding factor is instead competing bases: the party that gets its base to the polls wins—or more precisely, the party whose base stays home loses. It's better for politicians, in this view, to give up trying to win over the undecided, and simply start tossing red meat to their base.

Breaking Banner

George Conway: ‘We might have to impeach Trump again’

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, argued in the Washington Post on Monday that President Donald Trump may need to be impeached again.

In his column, Conway outlines how Trump has only grown more emboldened to violate his oath of office ever since getting acquitted by the Senate last week, which he argued will make him even less likely to listen to any advisers he still has left who will caution him against breaking the law.

Breaking Banner

Let’s face the truth, America: John Bolton played us

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

John Bolton never had any intention of testifying in Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. And he knew he would never have to.Trump’s former national security adviser threw Democrats a sucker punch by pretending that he was noble enough to stand up against his old boss and the entire Republican Party. Turns out, he’s a selfish manipulator — just like Trump. And the American people got played.Bolton is the only person who got anything worthwhile out of the drama that ensued over his possible testimony. His book sales likely will soar through the roof. And with juicy tidbits already out in th... (more…)

