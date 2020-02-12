Quantcast
Attorney General William Barr agrees to testify before Jerry Nadler’s House Committee over ‘numerous concerns’

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Justice and the House Judiciary Committee have confirmed that Attorney General William Barr will testify at the end of next month.

In a statement, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said that Barr would appear before the committee on March 31 “to address numerous concerns regarding his leadership of the Department of Justice and the president’s improper influence over the department and our criminal justice system.”

Barr most recently came under fire after the Justice Department reversed course and recommended a more lenient sentence for Trump-ally Roger Stone.


Denied: Roger Stone secretly requests new trial — and gets shot down by Judge Amy Jackson

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Roger Stone has reportedly lost a motion to have his case retried by the federal court system.

According to CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, the motioned was filed under seal and was not revealed until Wednesday, when it was denied by Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

A federal judge has denied Roger Stone a new trial after he made a request under seal, according to a notice from the court. Judge Jackson made her ruling known on Wednesday, her first public response following the withdrawals of all prosecutors on the case. @kpolantz

Investigators scramble for answers after doctor’s suicide note indicates he gave fake vaccinations to kids

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

In the wake of an Illinois pediatrician's suicide, investigators are looking into whether or not some of the vaccinations he gave his young patients were fraudulent, according to CBS Chicago.

Clues were found in a suicide note left by Dr. Van Koinis, which indicated there was a problem with the records he kept regarding the vaccinations.

“The note was very short," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. "It was a note where he expressed a lot regret and the note was solely driven at the fact that he did things he regretted as far as the vaccinations."

‘I have absolutely no idea what he means’: Experts baffled at Trump’s claim that ‘redemption money’ is paying for border wall

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

When Donald Trump was running for the presidency, one of his signature promises was that Mexico would pay for his border wall. That never came to pass, but during one of his campaign rallies in January, he offered the following explanation:

"You do know who's paying for the wall, don't you? Redemption. From illegal aliens that are coming in," he said. "The redemption money is paying for the wall."

Speaking to CNN, experts said that the term "redemption money" makes no sense.

