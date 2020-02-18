Quantcast
Connect with us

Aubrey Huff — who called to make Iranian women slaves — blames Trump support after Giants’ celebration snub

Published

1 hour ago

on

San Francisco Giants baseball player Aubrey Huff lashed out at his former team on Tuesday after he was banned from a World Series celebration.

In a statement on Monday, the Giants pointed to Huff’s social media posts as a reason for rescinding his invitation.

“Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization,” the statement said. “While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC Sports reported that two of Huff’s posts stood out for Giants’ officials.

In one post, Huff tweeted a picture of a gun range, writing: “Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event [Bernie Sanders defeats Donald Trump].”

Another post suggested that he wanted to “kidnap about 10” Iranian women “bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things.”

Huff would later note that he “never said rape.”

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Huff argued that he had been excluded because of his support for Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My locker room humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical,” Huff wrote. “That’s not the issue. It’s politics.”

“We live in a country that is under attack,” he continued. “Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, our freedom of political association.”

He concluded with a message for the “fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just because I might now share some of your political views (which are stupid) I still respect your right to express them,” he said.

Huff, however, did not explain why he believes he has a First Amendment right to attend MLB events like the World Series Championship Reunion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump signs surprise pardon for felon convicted of failing to report extortion and bribery

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.

Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.

Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:

Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November's presidential election.

The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg's past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.

"There's a lot here," McCain said. "First of all, that's 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That's something he said on air. Just one second, he also -- there's a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge Amy Jackson refuses to reschedule Roger Stone’s sentencing after he requests new trial

Published

43 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone's sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.

Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.

The jusge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone's sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.

Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Roger Stone’s sentencing will still happen on Thursday despite the events of the last week or so, Judge Jackson says. @dsamuelsohn reporting

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image