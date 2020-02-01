Author Stephen King wants to fire his senator: ‘Susan Collins has got to go’
One of the most well-known residents in Maine is expecting that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) will vote to acquit President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial — and thinks she needs to be replaced in office.
Author Stephen King blasted the trial as shameful after the Republican majority voted against any witness testimony.
Whitewash. Shameful.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020
King even suggested a chant that represented his views on Collins: “Hey hey, ho ho, Susan Collins has to go.”
Republican Murkowski, not up for re-election, voted against witnesses.
Republican Collins, up for re-election, voted for witnesses.
Both will vote to acquit.
It's Moscow Mitch at his finest.
Hey hey, ho ho, Susan Collins has to go.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 2, 2020
It was not the first time he has suggested the slogan.
Here are some of the author’s additional thoughts on his senator, who is facing re-election in 2020:
Susan Collins has to go. https://t.co/NuNPGg85mY
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 15, 2020
According to the Daily Kos, supposedly "bipartisan" Senator Susan Collins will support Moscow Mitch right down the line: no witnesses, quick show trial, Trump found innocent.
Hey hey, ho ho, Susan Collins has to go.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2020
Susan Collins, our wishy-washy Senator, says she's "open" to impeachment witnesses. This sort of coy wave toward bipartisanism is how she rolls. When the chips are down, watch her fall in line behind Moscow Mitch.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 31, 2019
Hey, hey, ho, ho,
Susan Collins has to go.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 22, 2019
Wealthy conservatives are so afraid of losing Susan Collins’s seat that the PACs are already campaigning for her re-election. Claiming she’s independent (she’s not) and bipartisan (she’s not that, either).
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 19, 2019
Hey-hey, ho-ho, Susan Collins has to go.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 4, 2019
