Author Stephen King wants to fire his senator: ‘Susan Collins has got to go’

Published

3 mins ago

on

One of the most well-known residents in Maine is expecting that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) will vote to acquit President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial — and thinks she needs to be replaced in office.

Author Stephen King blasted the trial as shameful after the Republican majority voted against any witness testimony.

King even suggested a chant that represented his views on Collins: “Hey hey, ho ho, Susan Collins has to go.”

It was not the first time he has suggested the slogan.

Here are some of the author’s additional thoughts on his senator, who is facing re-election in 2020:

2020 Election

