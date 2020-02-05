Baby tests positive for China virus just 30 hours after birth
A baby in China’s epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.
The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year.
CCTV quoted experts as saying it may be a case of “vertical transmission”, referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or immediately after.
The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.
The official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that a baby born last week to an infected mother had tested negative.
The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday in January.
China’s national health commission said on Tuesday that the oldest person diagnosed with the virus is a 90-year-old, and that 80 percent of reported deaths have been of patients 60 years of age and older.
© 2020 AFP
‘It sucked!’ Trump gets ripped to shreds for congratulating himself for ‘wonderful reviews’ of SOTU address
President Donald Trump tried to take a victory lap for his State of the Union address, but other social media users knocked him down.
The president delivered a series of false and misleading claims about his administration's policies, and the address was punctuated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the speech.
"It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!"
It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country. Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!
Indigenous groups lose court bid to block Canada pipeline
Canada's federal court on Tuesday denied a bid by indigenous tribes to block a long-delayed expansion of an oil pipeline, dismissing their claim that they had not been adequately consulted on the project.
The decision is a win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government in 2016 approved the project connecting the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific coast for crude shipment to new overseas markets.
It also risks, however, turning climate activists who supported Trudeau's administration against him.
The federal court said the Coldwater Indian Band and other tribes had not proved that Ottawa "failed to meet its duty to consult and accommodate during the re-initiated consultations."
Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific asks all staff to take unpaid leave
Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its entire workforce to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, its CEO announced Wednesday, as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The request lays bare desperate times at Cathay, which was hammered last year by months of political chaos and protests in Hong Kong and is now being further hurt by the fallout from the virus outbreak.
In a video message to the company's 27,000 employees, airline boss Augustus Tang said they were being asked to take up to three weeks leave with no pay between March and June.