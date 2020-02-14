‘Banana republic’: Judge slammed DOJ for stringing along McCabe investigation to help Trump politically

According to revelations from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Justice Department attorneys were met with “mounting frustration and skepticism” from a federal judge regarding documents related to the investigation of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, The Daily Beast reports.

According to federal judge Reggie Barnett Walton, President Trump’s involvement in the McCabe investigation was “disturbing,” a “mess,” and reflected a “banana republic.”

“I think it’s very unfortunate,” Judge Walton told prosecutors as the case stalled in late September. “And I think as a government and as a society we’re going to pay a price at some point for this.”

According to CREW spokesperson Jordan Libowitz, the delayed released of the documents show that the government was “trying to cover up the fact that they were stringing this [lawsuit] along while looking for a reason to indict McCabe.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.