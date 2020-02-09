Bangladesh aircrew refuse to work on Wuhan evacuation flight
Aircrew from Bangladesh’s national carrier Biman have refused to work on a flight aimed at repatriating citizens from virus-hit Chinese cities, forcing the government to scrap the evacuation plan.
The South Asian nation last week evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the epicentre of the deadly outbreak, and had planned a second flight for another 171 Bangladeshis.
“We can’t bring them because we can’t send any flight,” foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday.
“No crew wants to go there. The crew who went there earlier don’t want to go either.”
The outbreak, which has killed more than 800 people and infected tens of thousands across China, has spread to nearly more than two dozen other countries and sparked global concern.
There have been no cases recorded in Bangladesh.
The evacuees and aircrew who returned to Dhaka on February 1 are being quarantined for 14 days at a camp usually used for Haj pilgrims.
Health officials say none have tested positive for the virus.
The minister said the government was trying to charter a Chinese flight instead, but so far without success.
Activism
GOPers claiming Trump learned from impeachment ‘look like fools’ after his ‘crazy-pants’ speech: MSNBC contributor
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin mocked Republican lawmakers -- specifically Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) -- for defending her vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial by saying the president "learned" from the experience.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Rubin said any lawmaker who made such a statement looks like "a fool" now considering the president's demeanor following his acquittal.
"Jennifer, you have recently tweeted that those who defend the president are 'as depraved or nuts as he is' and, 'hey, Republican senators, proud of defending a lunatic?'" host Velshi began. "The president's defenders are not prepared to go out on a limb to say that he, virtually none of them, said he did anything wrong."
2020 Election
Why is the media giving Mike Bloomberg a free pass?
Surely the American news media is way too on top of its game to miss a New York City billionaire — with a global brand and a little racist baggage — execute a takeover of one of America's major political parties and become president.
Right?
Oh, but they did in 2016 with Trump. And sad to say, we are set up for a rerun — and it is likely the folks in the newsmedia will have the nerve to tell us, once again, that nobody could have seen it coming.
Breaking Banner
Dem lawmaker drops hammer on GOPers ‘covering their butts’ by rushing to defend Vindman after Trump fired him
Saying "spare me," Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) trashed the anonymous Republican lawmakers who contacted the New York Times to claim they tried to stop Donald Trump from firing EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to make it look like they cared.
Speaking with MSNBC host Kendis Gibson, the New York lawmaker expressed disgust with what he called their "cowardice," while reacting to a New York Times report noting the alleged concerns of Republicans over the president's actions.