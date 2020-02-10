Bangladesh teacher suspended for chopping hair of 50 students
Bangladeshi authorities have suspended a high school headmaster who cut the hair of scores of students in an effort to discipline them, sparking protests in a western rural town, officials said Monday.
Sekandar Ali, headmaster of Joari High School in Baraigram town, started cutting the boys’ hair with barber’s scissors on Sunday afternoon, creating panic among the students, local police chief Dilip Kumar Das said.
“He randomly ran his scissors on their scalps. He cut hair of around 50 students. Several students said they were injured during the heated moment,” he told AFP.
The 60-year-old teacher had an “old-school mentality” and wanted to punish the students for keeping undisciplined “long hair”, the police chief added.
The incident triggered protests in the town. Hundreds of students, parents and locals gathered on the school field to angrily demand action against the headmaster.
He was suspended after the students lodged a formal complaint with the town’s government administrator.
Administrator Anwar Parvez said a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.
Physical punishment including caning, squatting, and frog-marching is nothing new to primary and high school students in the conservative nation of 168 million people.
In 2011 in the wake of a series of reports of brutal canings of students that led to critical injuries, the government banned all types of physical and mental punishment in the institutions, terming it “cruel, inhuman and humiliating”.
Rights activists condemned the headmaster’s action saying it directly contradicts the government order.
“The headmaster has breached both human rights and law by his action,” Rezaul Karim, a spokesman for the non-profit Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, said.
If proven guilty by the investigative committee, the headmaster could lose his job and a criminal case may be lodged against him for physically hurting the students.
© 2020 AFP
Commentary
The Republicans are treating party affiliation as a crime
The president’s revenge began in November when the US Treasury Department sent highly sensitive financial documents tied to Hunter Biden to three Senate panels led by Republicans. Donald Trump’s vengeance continued Friday when not only national security official Alexander Vindman was perp-walked out of the White House but his twin brother, too. Yevgeny Vindman had nothing to do with his brother’s testimony.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
“Moderate” GOP senators gave the impression Saturday they tried to stop the president from retaliating against Vindman and his brother (as well as against US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland). They could do nothing, of course, because they had neutered themselves in the process of acquitting Trump.Some, like Maine’s Susan Collins, insisted Trump had “learned his lesson” and would never again dare solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election. They said this even as other GOP Senators, such as South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, were conspiring to pursue not only the president’s rivals but their families, too. The Republicans are prepared to go where even the Ukrainians wouldn’t—defraud the American people.
2020 Election
Mayor Pete is a mirage — but the road ahead looks murky for Democrats
It's obviously asinine to proclaim that the Democratic presidential campaign has reached a turning point in the middle of February, after one disputed election that involved about 175,000 voters and will never be resolved to everyone's satisfaction. But on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, with its long history of launching some presidential contenders and sending others to their doom, that's exactly where we are.
Bangladesh teacher suspended for chopping hair of 50 students
Bangladeshi authorities have suspended a high school headmaster who cut the hair of scores of students in an effort to discipline them, sparking protests in a western rural town, officials said Monday.
Sekandar Ali, headmaster of Joari High School in Baraigram town, started cutting the boys' hair with barber's scissors on Sunday afternoon, creating panic among the students, local police chief Dilip Kumar Das said.
"He randomly ran his scissors on their scalps. He cut hair of around 50 students. Several students said they were injured during the heated moment," he told AFP.
The 60-year-old teacher had an "old-school mentality" and wanted to punish the students for keeping undisciplined "long hair", the police chief added.