Battle between two legal giants escalates as Alan Dershowitz files defamation suit against David Boies
The feud between veteran attorneys Alan Dershowitz and David Boies has been growing increasingly bitter, and Dershowitz has escalated their battle by filing a defamation lawsuit against Boies.
In his lawsuit, filed in Manhattan on February 10, Dershowitz accused Boies of carrying out a “war of defamation” against him and “engaging in a sustained campaign to subvert the judicial process for purposes of disseminating outrageous, knowingly false and defamatory claims accusing Dershowitz of sexual abuse.”
The lawsuit also alleges that “Boies’ conduct has gone beyond that of a lawyer advocating for his client and has crossed over into the sphere of animus and bitterness.”
Boies, meanwhile, accused Dershowitz of both defamation and extortion in a lawsuit filed in November 2019. One of Dershowitz’ most infamous clients was the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who was accused of child sex trafficking — while Boies has represented Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims. And in his lawsuit against Dershowitz, Boies alleges that Dershowitz made false and defamatory statements against him repeatedly.
On November 8, 2019, Law & Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher reported that Boies’ lawsuit against Dershowitz “cites nine separate statements Dershowitz made to various news outlets about Boies over the course of nearly a year, beginning with a November 2018 accusation in the Miami Herald that Boies had falsely engineered sexual assault claims leveled against Dershowitz by alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.”
Dershowitz, through his counsel, gave an official statement to Law & Crime about the lawsuit he filed against Boies on February 10 — asserting, “I look forward to putting David Boies on trial for the role he played in his clients making false accusations against me. Boies himself has admitted that the accusations are ‘wrong …. simply wrong.’ Through this lawsuit, I intend to expose the legally and ethically questionable pattern of conduct that Boies has employed during his career, of which the false accusations against me are merely one sordid example.”
Dershowitz’s attorney, Imran H. Ansari (who is with the firm Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins) also spoke to Law & Crime and told the website, “Alan Dershowitz, while ready to vigorously defend against the campaign of spite, animus and defamation directed at him, is also on the offense, and will aggressively prosecute the counterclaims he has asserted against David Boies — and pursue significant damages for the harm he has incurred.”
In addition to their legal differences, Dershowitz and Boies have major political differences. Boies, now 78, has a long history of representing Democratic clients; he famously represented former Vice President Al Gore in Bush v. Gore. And the 81-year-old Dershowitz represented President Donald Trump during his recent impeachment trial and has often defended the president vigorously on Fox News.
Google and EU battle in court over €2.4 billion anti-trust fine
Google and the EU battled in court Wednesday as the search engine giant tried to persuade judges that it was unfairly accused of ill-treating rivals of its Shopping service.
The Silicon Valley juggernaut is appealing a 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) fine from 2017 that was the first in a series of major penalties imposed by the European Commission, the EU's powerful anti-trust regulator.
The court case launches a new phase in the decade-long duel and is a major test of the combative tactics taken by the EU commission against big tech.
Breaking Banner
‘Do something about it’: Ex-Trump official scolds Murkowski for letting Trump turn the US into ‘third-world country’
Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump White House communications director who was fired after just 11 days on the job, had some unkind words for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after she issued yet another limp criticism of President Donald Trump's efforts to meddle with the Department of Justice.
Murkowski, who last week voted to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, told reporters on Wednesday that she was disturbed to see Trump pushing the DOJ to lower its sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, his longtime ally who was convicted on charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.
‘Unqualified Trump loyalist’: Experts weigh in on appointment of Stephen Miller ally to be top lawyer at DHS
President Donald Trump has installed Chad Mizelle, an attorney tied to top White House advisor Stephen Miller, to run the Dept. of Homeland Security's Office of the General Counsel. Miller is largely seen as an anti-immigrant extremist and white nationalist. Mizelle has been an attorney for under 10 years, and will now be in charge of 2500 other attorneys, as CNN reports.