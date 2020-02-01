‘Be Best?’: Melania Trump caught telling a whopper about life expectancy under her husband’s regime

First lady Melania Trump misled the public on Saturday about the health impacts of her husband’s administration.

“For the first time in 29 years, drug overdose deaths have dropped by 4.1% and life expectancy has increased by 4 years!” she tweeted.

She was correct about drug overdose deaths, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did report a 4.1% decrease in fatalities.

But her claim that life expectancy has “increased by four years” was a lie.

In reality, life expectancy increased by approximately one month in 2018, but is still lower than it was during Barack Obama’s presidency, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

“Life expectancy in the United States in 2018 was 78.7 years — an increase of 0.1 year compared with life expectancy of 78.6 years in 2017, the NCHS reported in a study published Thursday. The 2018 estimate remains lower than the peak of 78.9 years in 2014,” CNN reported Thursday.

Melania Trump hashtagged her inaccurate claim with the hashtag #BeBest.

For the first time in 29 years, drug overdose deaths have dropped by 4.1% and life expectancy has increased by 4 years! Proud of this administration for ensuring a safer and healthier future for our nations children. #BeBest https://t.co/UwwKaVl7Dx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 1, 2020