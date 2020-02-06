‘Because I got 6,000 more votes’: Bernie Sanders declares victory in Iowa caucus
“From where I come, when you get 6,000 more votes that’s generally regarded to be the winner.”
Touting his 6,000-vote lead over Pete Buttigieg with 97% of Iowa Democratic caucus precincts reporting, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday declared victory in the first-in-the-nation presidential contest and slammed the state Democratic Party’s handling of the process as “extremely unfair to the people of Iowa” and the entire 2020 Democratic presidential field.
“What I want to do today, three days late, is to thank the people of Iowa for the very strong victory they gave us at the Iowa caucuses on Monday night,” Sanders said during a press conference in Manchester, New Hampshire. “Even though the vote tabulations have been extremely slow, we are now at a point with some 97% of the precincts reporting where our campaign is winning the popular initial vote by some 6,000 votes.”
“When 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory.”
—Sen. Bernie Sanders
“In other words, some 6,000 more Iowans came out on caucus night to support our candidacy than the candidacy of anyone else,” the Vermont senator added. “And when 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory.”
The latest batch of caucus results released by the Iowa Democratic Party early Thursday morning show Sanders ahead of Buttigieg in the first alignment popular vote 42,672 to 36,718—a lead of 5,954 votes. In the final alignment popular vote, as Common Dreams reported ealier, Sanders is leading Buttigieg by more than 2,500 votes—44,753 to 42,235.
Sanders’ declaration of victory came just hours after Buttigieg, in a conference call with supporters Wednesday night, claimed victory in the Iowa caucus and called himself “the momentum candidate.”
Asked Thursday why the public should believe his victory declaration over Buttigieg’s, Sanders responded, “Because I got 6,000 more votes.”
“And from where I come,” Sanders added, “when you get 6,000 more votes that’s generally regarded to be the winner.”
Reporter: “Why should people believe your victory speech over his?”
Bernie: “Because I got 6,000 more votes. And from where I come, when you get 6,000 more votes that’s generally regarded to be the winner.”
End of story. pic.twitter.com/JL7aKNBgya
— Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) February 6, 2020
Sanders brushed aside news that Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez demanded that the Iowa Democratic Party immediately “recanvass” the results of the caucus, emphasizing that he won the popular vote and that he and Buttigieg are likely to emerge from the process with the same number of national pledged delegates.
“We won an eight-person election by some 6,000 votes,” Sanders said. “That is not going to be changed.”
Watch full the press conference:
“The 2020 Iowa caucus was never about the number of DNC delegates. It was always about the momentum story,” tweeted Becky Bond, a former aide to Sanders and who worked on Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign last year, following Thursday’s press conference.
Major news outlets and prominent journalists covering the primaries should “change their criteria for declaring a winner in Iowa to the popular vote,” Bond added, and should do so “while it still matters.”
2020 Election
‘Enough is enough’: Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez calls for recanvass of Iowa caucus results after discrepancies found
Tom Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has called on the Iowa Democratic Party to perform a recanvass of the results. The New York Times Thursday reported the results were "riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws," but assured the "mistakes do not appear intentional."
Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.
2020 Election
Trump’s mental deterioration threatens public health as much as the coronavirus: Yale psychiatrist
Fletcher Knebel’s novel, Night of Camp David, makes a mental health professional of our day envious.
The U.S. secretary of defense says: “If anyone of the three [involved in the nuclear decision] blows his top, we’ve got a right and a duty to know it as soon as possible. Then we’ve got to insulate him from the decision....” A senator, military personnel and even the vice president deliberate rationally and appropriately on the president’s mental health, when it is not even bad.
2020 Election
Sanders’ $25 million January haul more than any other Democrat raised in any full quarter of 2019
"Working class Americans giving $18 at a time are putting our campaign in a strong position to compete in states all over the map."
Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced Thursday that it raised a staggering $25 million in the month of January alone, by far the biggest fundraising month of the senator's campaign and a larger haul than his 2020 Democratic rivals posted in any full quarter of 2019.
"Bernie's multi-racial, multi-generational, people-driven movement for change is fueling 2020's most aggressive campaign for president."—Faiz Shakir, Sanders campaign manager