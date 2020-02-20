Before being sentenced, the judge reads Roger Stone the riot act: He ‘injected himself’

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr may have wanted a soft sentence for Roger Stone, but before being sentenced Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ripped stone to shreds for “indicting himself.”

Berman Jackson began by saying that Stone not only lied to Congress, he then threatened violence if others didn’t back up his story.

ABJ: The case arose because “Roger Stone injected himself, characteristically, in one of the most significant issues of the day.” Walking through the timeline of WikiLeaks and Stone’s emails with Corsi. — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) February 20, 2020

ABJ dwelling on Stone's blatantly false testimony that he had *no* texts or emails with his intermediary re: Assange. "This is not mere equivocation. This is not the product of confusion. The exhibits alone establish" many texts and emails with Corsi and Credico on this — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) February 20, 2020

On Stone testifying to the House Intel Comm that he had no record of communications with his intermediary, Judge Jackson says "again this was a flat out lie. There were at least 1,500 texts or emails with Randy Credico alone." — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) February 20, 2020

She then hammered Stone on the fact that he outright lied about his conversations with Wikileaks.

Reading from his testimony to the committee claiming Credico was his WikiLeaks intermediary, she said, "This is not mere equivocation, this is not the product of confusion …. these answers were clearly false." — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020

Any request for leniency from those Stone threatened may be “nice” but they don’t matter to the judge.

“I am not passing judgment on Roger Stone as a man; that falls to a higher authority,” she said.

She explained that she’s only passing judgment on Stone for the crimes for which he was found guilty.

It isn’t about Stone’s politics, she argued it was about Stone’s cover-up.

Judge sums up case thusly: "He was not prosecuted for standing up for the president; he was prosecuted for covering up for the president." — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020

She further dispelled any myths that Stone was somehow the victim of a political conspiracy against him or the president.

"There was nothing unfair, phony or disgraceful about the investigation or the prosecution," she said. "Witnesses do not get to decide for themselves whether Congress is entitled to the facts." — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020

“The truth still exists. The truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t” poses “a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy,” she continued.

“The dismay and disgust at the defendant’s belligerence should transcend party,” she added

On Stone's defense of “So what?" judge echoes prosecutors: "Of all the circumstances in this case, that may be the most pernicious. The truth still exists, the truth still matters. Roger Stone's insistence that it doesn’t … are a threat to our most fundamental institutions" — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020