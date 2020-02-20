Quantcast
Connect with us

Before being sentenced, the judge reads Roger Stone the riot act: He ‘injected himself’

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr may have wanted a soft sentence for Roger Stone, but before being sentenced Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ripped stone to shreds for “indicting himself.”

Berman Jackson began by saying that Stone not only lied to Congress, he then threatened violence if others didn’t back up his story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She then hammered Stone on the fact that he outright lied about his conversations with Wikileaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any request for leniency from those Stone threatened may be “nice” but they don’t matter to the judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not passing judgment on Roger Stone as a man; that falls to a higher authority,” she said.

She explained that she’s only passing judgment on Stone for the crimes for which he was found guilty.

It isn’t about Stone’s politics, she argued it was about Stone’s cover-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further dispelled any myths that Stone was somehow the victim of a political conspiracy against him or the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth still exists. The truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t” poses “a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy,” she continued.

“The dismay and disgust at the defendant’s belligerence should transcend party,” she added

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Before being sentenced the judge read Roger Stone the riot act: He ‘injected himself’

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr may have wanted a soft sentence for Roger Stone, but before being sentenced Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ripped stone to shreds for "indicting himself."

Berman Jackson began by saying that Stone not only lied to Congress, he then threatened violence if others didn't back up his story.

https://twitter.com/awprokop/status/1230534538071302144

https://twitter.com/awprokop/status/1230536770275758081

https://twitter.com/MMineiro_CNS/status/1230537370279333888

She then hammered Stone on the fact that he outright lied about his conversations with Wikileaks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain laughs in Matt Gaetz’s face as the Trump-loving congressman flops on The View

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz loudly argued with "The View" panelists over President Donald Trump's pardons.

The Florida Republican immediately started an argument with Joy Behar, and conservative Meghan McCain laughed in his face for defending a possible pardon for Trump friend Roger Stone -- who was convicted of lying to Congress and threatening a witness in the Russia probe.

"Oh come on, congressman," McCain said, laughing as Gaetz sputtered. "Come on, he's the swampiest swamp creature."

Gaetz started shouting about former President Bill Clinton's pardons, and claimed the presidential pardon power was a vestige from the British monarchy -- which gave the "sovereign" the authority to extend "unlimited grace."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mick Mulvaney says GOP won’t act on climate crisis because the party doesn’t want taxes to go up

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

"Inaction is a choice that will force 'lifestyle changes,'" said one critic. "The water will come."

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said in a speech Wednesday night that Republicans won't act on the climate crisis because the party doesn't want to raise taxes or ask people to change their "lifestyle."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image