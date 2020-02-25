Bernie Sanders booed after Joe Biden went on the offense on gun control at #DemDebate
At Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden took Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to task over his support for the Protecting Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) — an NRA-backed bill that made it dramatically more difficult to sue gun manufacturers for irresponsibly marketing and selling dangerous weapons.
Gun violence, Biden reminded the crowd, has killed more Americans “than all the wars, including Vietnam” — although his exact figure of “150 million people” since 2007 was almost certainly a misspeak. He reminded the crowd of his own critical work on the Brady Bill, one of the most recent major gun control reforms to pass Congress.
Faced with booing from the audience, Sanders acknowledged that he took a “bad vote” on the PLCAA, but touted his current “D-” voting record from the NRA, and pledged to work to end gun violence.
Watch below:
Joe Biden drills Sanders on guns and says progressive is getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xlJwo1jZcy
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 26, 2020
2020 Election
Joe Biden knocks debate moderators’ performance: ‘Gentlemen don’t get very well treated up here’
The moderators at the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina have been broadly panned for failing to maintain control of the discussion, and allowing candidates to shout and talk over one another.
Towards the end of the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden — who spent much of the time with his hand up as other candidates shouted at each other — went out of his way to acknowledge his frustration at the lack of organization in the debate, after running out of time during a question about foreign policy.
2020 Election
Mike Bloomberg lambasted after attempting to tell a joke at the #DemDebate
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was ridiculed online after attempting to land a joke at the Democratic Party presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina.
Bloomberg shared the stage with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and businessman Tom Steyer.
Bloomberg attempted to joke that he opponents would be afraid to show up, a reference to his disastrous appearance in his first debate.
https://twitter.com/PodSaveAmerica/status/1232486847894319105
Here's what people were saying about Bloomberg's attempt at humor:
2020 Election
‘Do a better job’: Internet slams Democratic debate moderators for subpar performance
It is unclear who will walk away from the Democratic CBS debates in Charleston, South Carolina as the victor, but one clear loser from the debates is the moderating team. They sat by as the candidates shouted and talked over one another, and at times asked bizarre questions, like whether former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would support a federal ban on trans fats (there already is a federal ban on trans fats).
As the debate dragged on, commenters on social media expressed their disgust with the moderators.