Bernie Sanders booed after Joe Biden went on the offense on gun control at #DemDebate

At Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden took Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to task over his support for the Protecting Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) — an NRA-backed bill that made it dramatically more difficult to sue gun manufacturers for irresponsibly marketing and selling dangerous weapons.

Gun violence, Biden reminded the crowd, has killed more Americans “than all the wars, including Vietnam” — although his exact figure of “150 million people” since 2007 was almost certainly a misspeak. He reminded the crowd of his own critical work on the Brady Bill, one of the most recent major gun control reforms to pass Congress.

Faced with booing from the audience, Sanders acknowledged that he took a “bad vote” on the PLCAA, but touted his current “D-” voting record from the NRA, and pledged to work to end gun violence.

