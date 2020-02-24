Bernie Sanders campaign accepts apology from MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews: ‘We got to get past it’

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews on Monday apologized to the Bernie Sanders campaign after comparing his dominance in the first three states of the 2020 presidential nomination to the fall of France to the Nazis in World War II.

Sanders senior advisor Chuck Rocha was asked on Fox News for response.

“Look, we all get hot and say things in the moment, I’m glad Chris apologized,” Rocha said. “We got to move on and get past it, I’m glad he said what he had to say, I’m tired of folks on Twitter fighting with each other, it’s time to win this election.”

