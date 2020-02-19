Quantcast
Connect with us

Bernie Sanders press secretary compares asking for his medical records to a ‘smear’ like birtherism

Published

2 hours ago

on

‘Questioning Where They’re From, Aspects of Their Lineage’

The Bernie Sanders campaign is defending his refusal to release his full medical records by accusing voters wanting to see those records of engaging in a form of birtherism.

“What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the kind of smear, kind of skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past, questioning where they’re from, aspects of their lineage, etc., etc,” Sanders campaign national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray said in response to a question from CNN’s John Berman Wednesday morning (video below).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night at a CNN town hall Sanders was asked by Anderson Cooper why he had not released his full medical records after promising to do so in September before his heart attack, and again in October, days after his heart attack.

Holding them in his hand Berman had told Gray, “I have those three letters from the doctors that Senator Sanders was talking about, there’s nothing in them, other than the doctors saying that he’s fit.”

“He had a heart attack in the fall. Do you think the American people deserve to know more about his health going forward?” Berman asked.

“I think the American people deserve to know exactly as much as every other candidate has released in this race currently, and historically,” Gray said defensively.

After likening requests for Sanders’ medical records to be released to a type of birtherism, Gray went on to say “it’s really telling given that none of the same concerns are being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders who’s suffered heart attacks in the past.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bloomberg is also 78, Gray was forced to retract her claim of Bloomberg having “suffered heart attacks,” although she later described her remarks as him having had a heart attack. It does not appear he had.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg, as The New York Times reported in 2007, “had surgery to have two stents implanted in a coronary artery because of blockage in his heart” before he became mayor in 2001. The article appeared to suggest he had not previously disclosed the surgery before running for mayor.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rocker Neil Young calls Trump ‘a disgrace’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Newly minted American citizen Neil Young is using his platform to rail against Donald Trump, calling the US president "a disgrace to my country" while endorsing Bernie Sanders.

In an open letter on his website, Young said Trump's "mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable."

"I don't blame the people who voted for you. I support their right to express themselves, although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies, they are true Americans. I have their back," he continued.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bernie Sanders press secretary compares asking for his medical records to a ‘smear’ like birtherism

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

'Questioning Where They’re From, Aspects of Their Lineage'

The Bernie Sanders campaign is defending his refusal to release his full medical records by accusing voters wanting to see those records of engaging in a form of birtherism.

“What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the kind of smear, kind of skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past, questioning where they’re from, aspects of their lineage, etc., etc,” Sanders campaign national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray said in response to a question from CNN's John Berman Wednesday morning (video below).

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

People who say they’re ‘fiscally conservative but socially liberal’ just don’t understand these 7 things

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

"Well, I'm conservative, but I'm not one of those racist, homophobic, dripping-with-hate Tea Party bigots! I'm pro-choice! I'm pro-same-sex-marriage! I'm not a racist! I just want lower taxes, and smaller government, and less government regulation of business. I'm fiscally conservative, and socially liberal."

How many liberals and progressives have heard this? It's ridiculously common. Hell, even David Koch of the Koch brothers has said, "I’m a conservative on economic matters and I’m a social liberal."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image