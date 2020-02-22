Quantcast
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Caucuses — and takes the lead in the delegate race to be Democrats’ 2020 nominee

Published

2 hours ago

on

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada Caucuses by multiple news outlets.

Sanders victory was called by NBC News, the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ.

Fox News also declared Sanders the winner.

MSNBC is also projecting Sanders is now the leader in the overall delegate race.

Also competing in the contest were former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg did not compete in the nominating contest.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir responded to the results on Twitter.

The next primary is in South Carolina on Saturday, February 29th.

Three days later is Super Tuesday, when voters will go to the polls in California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, Vermont and American Somoa.

Here is why Nevada Caucuses prove Medicare for All is ‘hugely popular and the winning position’ in 2020

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of Saturday's Nevada Caucuses -- and Medicare for All may have helped him pull it off.

NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur noted support for the program in entrance polls.

https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1231351741720850432

Former health insurance executive Wendell Potter argued that the results show that single-payer health insurance is "the winning position for Democrats."

Here is the argument Potter laid out on Twitter:

Tonight’s results in Nevada confirm something momentous that would have shocked me when I worked as a health insurance executive: Medicare for All is hugely popular & the winning position for Democrats. Between Iowa, New Hampshire and now Nevada, this is a fact. Here’s why: (1/5)

‘Dude, show some humility’: NYC mayor rips Buttigieg for acting ‘so smug when you just got your ass kicked’

Published

50 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was blasted by the current mayor of New York City on Saturday evening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a supporter of Nevada Caucus winner Bernie Sanders, ripped Buttigieg for his speech following the contest.

"And hey, Pete Buttigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked," de Blasio posted on Twitter.

"You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something Bernie Sanders has proven he can do and you haven’t," he argued.

"Dude, show some humility," de Blasio added.

Russia-linked disinformation campaign spreading unfounded conspiracy theories about COVID-19: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

Thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts have launched a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the new coronavirus, disrupting global efforts to fight the epidemic, US officials say.

The disinformation campaign promotes unfounded conspiracy theories that the United States is behind the COVID-19 outbreak, in an apparent bid to damage the US image around the world by seizing on health concerns.

State Department officials tasked with combating Russian disinformation told AFP that false personas are being used on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to advance Russian talking points in multiple languages.

