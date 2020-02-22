Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Caucuses — and takes the lead in the delegate race to be Democrats’ 2020 nominee

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada Caucuses by multiple news outlets.

Sanders victory was called by NBC News, the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ.

The entrance polls showed an overwhelming Sanders win; the delay in this call was waiting for official results from the state party. The 89 precincts now reported by the NV Dems are in line with the entrance poll and thus Sanders is the projected winner. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 23, 2020

Fox News also declared Sanders the winner.

MSNBC is also projecting Sanders is now the leader in the overall delegate race.

The basic takeaway here is that it's Bernie's nomination to lose. Exactly how big his margin is in Nevada, who finishes 2nd, etc., may tell us something about precisely how likely he is to lose it, and who is most likely to take it away from him. But it's his race to lose. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 23, 2020

Also competing in the contest were former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg did not compete in the nominating contest.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir responded to the results on Twitter.

We won again! 3 for 3. And our vote margin continues to grow, while we expand our diverse coalition. Awesome job by our Nevada team. Now let's go win South Carolina! Would appreciate a donation so can compete strongly in the Super Tuesday states. https://t.co/EtXsAAnyl4 — Faiz (@fshakir) February 23, 2020

The next primary is in South Carolina on Saturday, February 29th.

Breaking: We won Nevada! We are building an unprecedented grassroots movement, and together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Let’s take the next step and win it all. Chip in here: https://t.co/K75dGyYsR6 pic.twitter.com/1sEuhgy9Kb — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

Three days later is Super Tuesday, when voters will go to the polls in California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, Vermont and American Somoa.

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders won a decisive victory in Nevada, the most diverse state to vote in the Democratic primary so far 🔵🗳 https://t.co/DCxQWNvaTc — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 23, 2020

🔵 Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucuses.https://t.co/Uxju7x5hnn pic.twitter.com/T0CMyoRiBm — POLITICO elections bot (@politicoelex) February 23, 2020

ELECTION UPDATE: With 4% of precincts reporting, the AP projects Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada caucuses. Follow along with the latest results: https://t.co/iI847vGpZn pic.twitter.com/9C4FgJtcy9 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 23, 2020

Sanders's Nevada triumph after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire will propel him into South Carolina and Super Tuesday with a burst of momentum that may be hard for the fractured moderate wing to overcome. ⁦@jmartNYT⁩ ⁦@alexburnsNYT⁩ https://t.co/E0CaxI8Lz5 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 23, 2020

Joe Biden had the lead in Nevada for the entire race, according to the RCP polling average. Until 10 days ago. pic.twitter.com/OH5G4xn481 — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 23, 2020

Latinos, Sanders’s secret weapon in Nevada, could make him unstoppable on Super Tuesday https://t.co/Skdg3zKNtk — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 23, 2020