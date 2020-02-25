Biden campaign walks back the VP’s stump speech tale about being arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign walked back a tale that he has repeatedly told on the campaign trail.

On Friday, The New York Times reported Biden had told similar versions of the same story “at least three campaign appearances over the past two weeks.”

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid,” Biden claimed. “I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.”

The claim was awarded “Four Pinocchios” by The Washington Post.

Following Tuesday’s Democratic debate, Biden’s deputy campaign manager walked back the claim.

Biden camp responds to VP's claim that he was "arrested" in 1970s when trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South African prison. “It was a separation. He was not allowed to go through the same door as the rest of the party he was with.” Via @daveweigel: https://t.co/5OYvIA4Mbq — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 26, 2020