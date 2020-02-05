Quantcast
Connect with us

Big Bad Socialism? America already has wildly popular ‘socialist’ programs — and even Trump-worshiping right wingers love them

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump knows what buttons to push when it comes firing up his far-right base, and one of them is decrying “socialism” and insisting that the Democratic Party has become fully “socialist” in its ideology. Meanwhile, the term “democratic socialism” is a badge of honor for Sen. Bernie Sanders and his ally, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City. But context is crucial. The “socialism” that Sanders and AOC champion is really a revival of New Deal/Great Society liberalism, and while both of them are left-of-center by U.S. standards, neither would be embraced by actual Marxist-Leninists or Maoists — in fact, communist websites have attacked them for not being true leftists.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then, neither of them have claimed to be disciples of Che Guevara or Mao Tse-Tung. What they favor is regulated capitalism with a strong social safety net, realizing that the public and private sectors both have their place. And it’s possible to favor “socialism” in the form of Social Security, Medicare, public parks, the U.S. military or public libraries while applauding the private sector when it comes to software programs, Apple products, restaurants, smartphones, Ikea furniture or hip-hop recordings. One does not rule out the other.

Here are some forms of “socialism” that are wildly popular in the United States.

1. Social Security

One of the many government programs that came out of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, Social Security has been around since 1935. President George W. Bush proposed privatizing Social Security in the 2000s, and the idea was met with a very negative response. Public support for the program remains strong: an NPR/PBS/ Marist poll conducted in 2018 found that 60% of Americans would rather reverse the GOP’s corporate tax cuts of 2017 than see the government cut spending for Social Security. And among Democrats, that number jumps to 80%.

There is nothing wrong with supplementing Social Security with a private-sector retirement plan such as an IRA, a pension or a 401(k). But Social Security is a form of “socialism” that most Americans still support 84 years after it was implemented.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Medicare

In the early 1960s, Ronald Reagan spoke out against the idea of a government-operated health care plan for senior citizens. Socialized medicine, Reagan insisted, would not serve seniors well. But Reagan was dead wrong: Medicare, launched in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society, has been an incredibly popular form of “socialism.” Far-right Republicans and Tea Party extremists have advocated privatizing Medicare, claiming that it’s ineffective in its present government-operated form. A Harvard School of Public Health study in 2013 found that 72% of Americans still have a favorable view of Medicare.

3. The U.S. military

ADVERTISEMENT

Americans may agree or disagree with a particular war or military intervention. Frustration with the Iraq War led to the blue wave that Democrats enjoyed when they recaptured both houses of Congress in 2006 and President George W. Bush described it as a “thumpin’.” But whatever disagreements they have over foreign policy, most Americans recognize the value of the armed forces — which, of course, are part of the federal government. And when Republicans insist that they hate all “socialism” but love the military, it is a major contradiction.

4. Public parks

ADVERTISEMENT

During the summer months, one can gauge the popularity of public parks by seeing how crowded they become. Whether it’s Central Park in New York City, Rittenhouse Square in Grant Park in Chicago, few urbanites would argue that public parks should be in the private sector instead. Private property obviously has its place — FDR was a strong proponent of making home ownership easier for working class Americans — but public parks are a popular “socialist” program that city governments continue to fund through tax dollars.

5. Medicaid

Along with Medicare, Medicaid was one of the top achievements of the Great Society. And the government-operated program still enjoys widespread support after more than half a century. In April 2017, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that a mere 12% of adults in the U.S. favored Medicaid cuts. In that survey, about 40% of adults favored increased Medicaid spending, while 47% wanted Medicaid spending to remain about the same.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Fed by lies!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasts everyone praising Trump’s ‘preposterous’ SOTU address

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough found this year's State of the Union address impossible to judge as a speech, because it was "fed by lies."

The "Morning Joe" host then ripped into the media for spreading Trump's lies about the economy, and he blasted Republicans for cheering them during the congressional address.

"There were some people last night who were saying that, 'Well, you know, Donald Trump, this is -- whether you like him or not, this was a really great speech for him,'" Scarborough said. "I mean, that's like me giving a speech this morning to Red Sox nation saying, not only did we keep Mookie Betts, but we got Manny Machado, he will be coming in a couple months, and Aaron Judge has decided to be a Red Sox and the Yankees aren't going to be playing."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s SOTU speech featured reality-show stunts, racism and pompous, empty rhetoric — but he still couldn’t erase his impeachment

Published

38 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

For whatever reason, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has still failed to wrap up his sham impeachment trial of Donald Trump, denying his orange overlord the much-anticipated acquittal that Trump clearly wished to trumpet. And so it was that Trump took to the House chamber on Tuesday night, one day short of his kangaroo exoneration, to give the annual State of the Union or, as I like to call it, the Sniffing Olympics.

Though the soon-to-be-forgotten Iowa caucus snafu dominated the news cycle for a full day leading up to Trump's speech, some Democrats managed to capture media attention away from the breathless incompetence and point it toward the, dare I say, more pressing moral concern of the criminal in the White House and the corrupt Republican Party that is protecting him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Parnas and Fruman’s dodgy donation to a pro-Trump super PAC was uncovered by two people using Google Translate

Published

45 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have attained notoriety for their parts in the Ukraine mess. They’re both Soviet-born U.S. citizens who worked closely with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, serving as emissaries in the campaign to oust then-U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and press Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

But Parnas and Fruman also exemplify the shattering of norms when it comes to the influence of big money in politics during the administration of President Donald Trump — and that’s the subject of this week’s episode of “Trump, Inc”.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image