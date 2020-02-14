Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr installs outside prosecutor for ‘highly unusual’ review of Michael Flynn case: NYT

Published

7 mins ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to conduct a review of the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Micheal Flynn.

The New York Times reports that this review is “highly unusual” and comes at a time when Barr has already intervened to reduce the recommended sentencing for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The intervention has contributed a turbulent period for the prosecutors’ office that oversees the seat of the federal government and some of the most politically sensitive investigations and cases — some involving President Trump’s friends and allies, and some his critics and adversaries,” the Times reports.

Flynn in 2017 pleaded guilty to lying to FBI officials about the nature of his contacts with then-Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP’s Elise Stefanik urged to return contribution from disgraced megadonor accused of coercing employees into sex

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Rep. Elise Stefanik was challenged by her Democratic challenger to end her association with a disgraced Republican megadonor.

Tedra Cobb called on her GOP opponent to return a campaign contribution from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after he was accused of coercing employees into sex, reported The Post-Star.

“Today I am asking Elise Stefanik to do the right thing and return the contribution,” Cobb said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is a pattern for Stefanik. She will accept money from anyone if it furthers her career.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr installs outside prosecutor for ‘highly unusual’ review of Michael Flynn case: NYT

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin GOP’s new plan would starve schools of requested funds — all to pay for more tax cuts

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Republicans in Wisconsin are throwing down the gauntlet at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and are trying to strong arm him into signing off on another big tax cut without giving him the additional money he requested for the state's public school system.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Republicans in the state are poised to pass a bill that would "cut income taxes, reduce a business tax and pay down state debt," but wouldn't include money to fund education.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image