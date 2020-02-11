Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Bill Barr is eviscerating the rule of law’: Experts stunned as DOJ abruptly changes course on Roger Stone sentencing

Published

48 mins ago

on

According to reports, the Justice Department is gearing up to give an entirely new sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, walking back its earlier recommendation that he serve seven to nine years in prison.

“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses,” a DOJ source told Fox News. The source also claimed the decision was made before President Trump tweeted that it was a “miscarriage of justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon hearing the news, numerous legal experts on Twitter were taken aback:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia Dems walk out of chamber after GOP-invited pastor uses opening prayer to rail against LGBT marriage

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday walked out of an opening prayer after a pastor invited by a Republican lawmaker took the opportunity to attack them for their stances on abortion and LGBT marriage.

Virginia Mercury reports that the Rev. Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr. of The Father’s Way Church in Warrenton, Virginia used the opening prayer in the chamber to rail against legalized abortion and gay marriage, while accusing proponents of both of inviting God's "wrath" to strike their state.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump plans to betray allies who fled Laos during Vietnam War

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

The Trump administration is moving to betray thousands of Hmong immigrants who came to the United States after the Vietnam War.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met late last month with Lao foreign minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and a letter dated Feb. 3 revealed the administration was negotiating to allow for the deportation of Laos-born immigrants back to their birth country, reported Wisconsin Public Radio.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ right now is deciding whether or not to charge Trump ally Erik Prince

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

The Dept. of Justice is currently deciding whether or not to charge Erik Prince, a top Trump ally who has been linked to the Trump transition team. Prince, a former Navy SEAL, is the founder of the private, para-military company originally known as Blackwater, and is also the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The Wall Street Journal reports the DOJ is "in the late stages" of deciding if it should charge Prince after "an investigation into whether he lied to Congress in its Russia probe and violated U.S. export laws in his business dealings overseas."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image