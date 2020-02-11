Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr’s ‘Hookers for Jesus’ scandal shows just how far the Trump team is willing to pervert government power: columnist

Published

23 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank wrote a scathing editorial breaking down how the Justice Department’s controversy over diverting human trafficking grant money to an organization called “Hookers for Jesus” illustrates the deep-rooted corruption within the administration.

“In a new grant award, senior Justice officials rejected the recommendations of career officials and decided to deny grants to highly rated Catholic Charities in Palm Beach, Fla., and Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix. Instead, Reuters reported, they gave more than $1 million combined to lower-rated groups called the Lincoln Tubman Foundation and Hookers for Jesus,” wrote Milbank. “Why? Well, it turns out the head of the Catholic Charities affiliate had been active with Democrats and the Phoenix group had opposed President Trump’s immigration policies. By contrast, Hookers for Jesus is run by a Christian conservative and the Lincoln Tubman group was launched by a relative of a Trump delegate to the 2016 convention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That Catholic Charities has been replaced by Hookers for Jesus says much about Barr’s Justice Department,” wrote Milbank. “Friends of Trump are rewarded. Opponents of Trump are punished. And the nation’s law enforcement apparatus becomes Trump’s personal plaything.”

It is a narrative, Milbank wrote, that runs through much of the current activity in the administration — from the interference with Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone’s prison sentence, to Barr’s restriction on investigating presidential candidates, to the suspension of travel programs for New Yorkers after the state took action to protect the rights of immigrants. And that only scratches the surface.

“With Barr’s acquiescence, we live in a moment in which: Trump’s Treasury Department immediately releases sensitive financial information about Hunter Biden, while refusing to release similar information about Trump; Trump ousts officials who testified in the impeachment inquiry and even ousts the blameless twin brother of one of the witnesses; and Trump’s FBI decides to monitor violent “people on either side” of the abortion debate — although the FBI couldn’t point to a single instance of violence by abortion-rights supporters,” wrote Milbank.

“This week, the Pentagon released a new color scheme for Air Force One, replacing the 60-year-old design with one that looks suspiciously like the old Trump Shuttle,” concluded Milbank. “Surprised? Don’t be. Soon the entire administration will be able to apply for a Justice Department grant as a newly formed nonprofit: Hookers for Trump.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This man needs a pardon’: Tucker Carlson demands Trump give Roger Stone a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card

Published

1 min ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson called for Donald Trump to pardon the president's longest-serving political advisor, Roger Stone.

On Monday, federal prosecutors urged Judge Amy Berman Jackson to sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering.

But Trump complained on Twitter in the middle of the night Tuesday morning, and the DOJ then announced they would modify their recommendation to ask for less time.

Prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed, and Michael Marando resigned after interference in the case.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Seth Meyers gives the perfect one-minute update on all the crazy from Trump and Senate Republicans

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers gave a shocking update on the latest from President Donald Trump and Republicans.

"Federal prosecutors yesterday recommended that former Trump advisor Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress," Meyers noted.

"The today, the Department of Justice issued a statement calling for much less prison time for Stone," he continued. "And Trump said that he had the right to tell the Justice Department what to do."

"Then all four prosecutors in the Stone case resigned in protest," Meyers noted. "And then Trump called for the military to pursue legal action against Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman for testifying against him in the impeachment trial."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s ‘Hookers for Jesus’ scandal shows just how far the Trump team is willing to pervert government power: columnist

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank wrote a scathing editorial breaking down how the Justice Department's controversy over diverting human trafficking grant money to an organization called "Hookers for Jesus" illustrates the deep-rooted corruption within the administration.

"In a new grant award, senior Justice officials rejected the recommendations of career officials and decided to deny grants to highly rated Catholic Charities in Palm Beach, Fla., and Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix. Instead, Reuters reported, they gave more than $1 million combined to lower-rated groups called the Lincoln Tubman Foundation and Hookers for Jesus," wrote Milbank. "Why? Well, it turns out the head of the Catholic Charities affiliate had been active with Democrats and the Phoenix group had opposed President Trump’s immigration policies. By contrast, Hookers for Jesus is run by a Christian conservative and the Lincoln Tubman group was launched by a relative of a Trump delegate to the 2016 convention."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image