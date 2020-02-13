Bill Barr’s ‘stomach-turning subservience’ is what makes Trump’s corruption possible: conservative columnist

In her column at the Washington Post this Thursday, Jennifer Rubin cites a recent Post report chronicling President Trump’s targeting of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who will decide Roger Stone’s fate when he appears in her courtroom for sentencing next week.

“Is this the judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure?” Trump recently tweeted. “How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”

While Trump’s attempts to threaten and bully a federal judge may backfire, none of this would be possible without the “stomach-turning subservience of Attorney General William P. Barr, who will not stand up for his employees let alone for the rule of law,” Rubin writes.

While Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this coming March, there’s no guarantee that he will actually answer questions about his collusion with Trump. Speaking to Rubin, constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe said that what we’re seeing now a preview of what’s to come.

“It seems fairly likely in any event that this is but the first step to a presidential abuse of the pardon power to reward Roger Stone for his loyalty to the president rather than to the law the day after Trump is either reelected or turned out of office this November, during the 77-day period in which he will be at his most lawless and dangerous, whatever the election’s outcome,” Tribe said.

