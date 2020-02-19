Bill Barr’s threat to resign has already compromised his credibility to do his job: Ex-FBI official
On Wednesday, former FBI counterintelligence official Frank Figliuzzi suggested that Attorney General William Barr has already compromised his position enough by putting out his threat to resign, that he might as well go through with it — or be fired.
“If there is a pardon that further undermines justice that was made out by career prosecutors so much so that — so tainted, so contaminated that four career prosecutors quit the case, would a pardon necessity a resignation from the attorney general?” asked host Nicolle Wallace.
“I think we’ve already answered this question. It’s rhetorical,” said Figliuzzi. “This has to be run through the Justice Department. Barr had a chance to say no to the pardons. And I don’t think he’s going to do it.”
“I got a good piece of advice one time moving up the career ranks in the FBI,” continued Figliuzzi. “One of my mentors said to me, ‘Frank, if any agent walks in your office and says he’s thinking about resigning, take his badge and wish him well.’ The point being, we’re not in a role that you can simultaneously do while you’re thinking about maybe resigning or retiring. You need to go, and Trump should do the same thing with Barr. If you’re thinking about being the attorney general, and whether you should be in a role, you should go.”
Dana Rohrabacher pointedly did not deny a key allegation about his dealings with Assange: Ex-US Attorney
In response to the report that he had offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon from President Donald Trump in return for denying Russia's involvement in the hack of DNC emails, former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) put out a statement.
"At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all," read Rohrabacher's statement. "However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him."
Trump plans to put far-right ambassador in charge of national intelligence office: report
On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump intends to tap Richard Grenell as acting Director of National Intelligence.
Grenell, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany and would be the first openly gay man to serve in Trump's cabinet, is a hard-right partisan and a loyalist to the president — a sharp contrast from Dan Coats, who was ousted from ODNI last year over disagreements with Trump.
In his current role, he caused an uproar in Germany after he threatened to use his office to help far-right political parties win elections in Europe — a flagrant departure from the apolitical conduct U.S. ambassadors are generally expected to follow abroad.
Montreal ends electric scooter experiment, citing ‘disorder’
Montreal on Wednesday called a halt to its electric scooter scheme, saying that riders broke rules and almost always parked illegally.
The Canadian city launched a pilot project in June with 680 scooters and electric bikes, but authorities judged that the test period had been a "failure."
Eric Alan Caldwell, head of city transport, lambasted "an 80 percent delinquency rate" in complying with traffic and safety regulations.
"Only 20 percent of scooters were parked" in dedicated spaces, the city said in a press release, adding that the scooters created "disorder" and problems for pedestrians.