Bill Maher: Maybe it was Trump’s ‘best week ever’ — but there’s a silver lining

The host of “Real Time” on HBO admitted it was President Donald Trump’s “best week ever” after his State of the Union speech and impeachment acquittal, while Democrats bungled the Iowa Caucuses.

“I feel like Nancy Pelosi’s copy of the State of the Union,” comedian Bill Maher said. “I’m all torn up.”

“Trump’s best week ever,” he declared.

“Republicans got together and decided it was just too important not to get wrong,” he said of the verdict.

The comedian said the vote of Mitt Romney drove Republicans “f*cking crazy” before making jokes about Utah Republican’s religion being a cult.

However, he did see a silver lining. Maher said the good news is that climate change means we are all going to die.

He also joked about the Academy Awards and the #MeToo movement.

Watch: