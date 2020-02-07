Quantcast
Bill Maher: Maybe it was Trump’s ‘best week ever’ — but there’s a silver lining

Published

46 mins ago

on

The host of “Real Time” on HBO admitted it was President Donald Trump’s “best week ever” after his State of the Union speech and impeachment acquittal, while Democrats bungled the Iowa Caucuses.

“I feel like Nancy Pelosi’s copy of the State of the Union,” comedian Bill Maher said. “I’m all torn up.”

“Trump’s best week ever,” he declared.

“Republicans got together and decided it was just too important not to get wrong,” he said of the verdict.

The comedian said the vote of Mitt Romney drove Republicans “f*cking crazy” before making jokes about Utah Republican’s religion being a cult.

However, he did see a silver lining. Maher said the good news is that climate change means we are all going to die.

He also joked about the Academy Awards and the #MeToo movement.

Watch:

WATCH: Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ hilariously roasts Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

The host of "Real Time" on HBO went after senior White House advisors Jared Kushner and his wife, first daughter Ivanka Trump on Friday.

Bill Maher presented "24 things you don't know" about Kushner.

"I first met Melania when she was the 'entertainment' at my bar mitzvah," was one of the items.

"I have less body hair than a dolphin," was another item.

The host examined the marriage between the two, who are sometimes known as "Javanka."

"Whenever my wife has sex, she lets me watch," was item number fourteen.

"I'm the Orthodox Jew, but Ivanka's the one who insists on f*cking through the streets," Maher added.

2020 Election

ABC News moderators blasted for hosting the ‘erase Warren debate’ as the men shout at each other

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

The moderators of Friday night's Democratic Party debate in New Hampshire were slammed for ignoring Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The debate was moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News. Additional questions were asked by Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez of WMUR-TV.

Politico reporter Alex Thompson posted a graph showing candidate speaking time 85 minutes into the debate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had spoken for almost thirteen minutes, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke for over twelve minutes and former Vice President Joe Biden speaking for over 11 minutes.

Continue Reading
 
 
