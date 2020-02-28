Billionaire Trump supporter seeking to oust Twitter’s CEO and take over control of the company: report
One of Donald Trump’s wealthiest supports is reportedly interested in becoming the next CEO of the president’s favorite social media platform.
In May of 2019, CNBC wondered how billionaire investor Paul Singer would get involved to support Trump in the 2020 election.
“Republican megadonor and hedge fund executive Paul Singer went into attack mode at a dinner honoring Education Secretary Betsy DeVos this week, targeting what he described as a rising threat of socialism within the Democratic Party,” CNBC reported. “The comments offered a glimpse into the mentality of a powerful GOP donor as he decides how he’s going to contribute to the 2020 election.”
On Friday evening, Bloomberg News reported more about Singer’s plans.
“Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has taken a sizable stake in Twitter Inc. and plans to push for changes at the social media company, including replacing Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey,” Bloomberg News reported, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
“The New York-based firm has nominated four directors to Twitter’s board, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public,” the publication explained. “There are only three seats becoming available at this year’s annual meeting but Elliott wanted to ensure that it nominated enough directors to fill all three seats or any other vacancies that may arise, the people said.”
“Elliott’s push comes at a pivotal time with the U.S. election, Summer Olympics and other major events, like the spread of the coronavirus, which tend to attract more users and advertisers to Twitter,” Bloomberg added.
WATCH: ‘Hoax’ is the word Trump and his top officials keep using when discussing the fatal coronavirus epidemic
President Donald Trump and top officials in his administration keep using the word "hoax" when attempting to downplay the public health and economic threats from the expanding COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Public health officials across the globe have warned the virus is real and deadly.
But on Friday, three top administration officials all used the same "hoax" talking point when discussing the epidemic.
It started with acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney used the term "hoax" while talking about coronavirus at the far-right CPAC meeting.
https://twitter.com/nancylevine/status/1233406055075340288
$1 billion spent on Democrats’ 2020 primary as Mike Bloomberg continues his spending spree: report
Advertising spending on the US presidential primaries has surpassed an "unprecedented" $1 billion, half of which came from the coffers of billionaire Democratic White House hopeful Michael Bloomberg, a tracking firm said Friday.
The former New York mayor, who was the ninth richest man in the world last year, has spent $539 million on television and radio spots, as well as digital ads, since launching his run on November 25, Advertising Analytics said.
With four months still to go before the Democratic convention, the spending has blown past the previous record of $338.2 million set by President Barack Obama during his 2012 re-election campaign.
