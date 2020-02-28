Billionaire Trump supporter seeking to oust Twitter’s CEO and take over control of the company: report

One of Donald Trump’s wealthiest supports is reportedly interested in becoming the next CEO of the president’s favorite social media platform.

In May of 2019, CNBC wondered how billionaire investor Paul Singer would get involved to support Trump in the 2020 election.

“Republican megadonor and hedge fund executive Paul Singer went into attack mode at a dinner honoring Education Secretary Betsy DeVos this week, targeting what he described as a rising threat of socialism within the Democratic Party,” CNBC reported. “The comments offered a glimpse into the mentality of a powerful GOP donor as he decides how he’s going to contribute to the 2020 election.”

On Friday evening, Bloomberg News reported more about Singer’s plans.

“Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has taken a sizable stake in Twitter Inc. and plans to push for changes at the social media company, including replacing Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey,” Bloomberg News reported, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

“The New York-based firm has nominated four directors to Twitter’s board, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public,” the publication explained. “There are only three seats becoming available at this year’s annual meeting but Elliott wanted to ensure that it nominated enough directors to fill all three seats or any other vacancies that may arise, the people said.”

“Elliott’s push comes at a pivotal time with the U.S. election, Summer Olympics and other major events, like the spread of the coronavirus, which tend to attract more users and advertisers to Twitter,” Bloomberg added.