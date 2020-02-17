Quantcast
Black Republican buries GOP senators for pocketing 'brazen political payoffs' while acquitting Trump

2 hours ago

John Meredith, a Republican who previously worked as a lobbyist on Capitol Hill, has written a brutal column slamming members of his party for letting President Donald Trump off the hook during his Senate impeachment trial.

In a column for AL.com, Meredith ran through how Trump has subverted the entire American justice system through pardons of supporters like Sheriff Joe Arpaio, ordering his own officials to not comply with subpoenas, and intervening in the sentencing recommendations of ally Roger Stone.

“In other words, the faithful administration of justice is functionally impossible in America today,” he argues. “What remains is the illusion of justice.”

Meredith then takes Republican senators to task for shrugging off Trump’s abuses of the criminal justice system and further enabling his assault on the rule of law.

“Upon further reflection, the plethora of openly brazen political payoffs to partisan Senate jurors for the willful violation of their impeachment oaths, is the worst element of Donald Trump’s assault on truth and justice. One documented example of this flagrant miscarriage of justice occurred only days after the vote for acquittal when Senator Lisa Murkowski miraculously landed a $20 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant for ‘port infrastructure development’ in her home state of Alaska,” he writes.

Will Trump ride Pentagon spending to reelection?

9 mins ago

February 17, 2020

Donald Trump likes to posture as a tough guy and part of that tough-guy persona involves bragging about how much he’s spent on the U.S. military. This tendency was on full display in a tweet he posted three days after an American drone killed Iranian Major General Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad:

“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way... and without hesitation!”

Dems to largely end investigations after Trump impeachment acquittal

12 mins ago

February 17, 2020

House Democrats are pivoting away from investigations of President Donald Trump and toward economic issues and healthcare for the 2020 general election in November, according to a New York Times report, and shelving—for now—intentions to subpoena former National Security Advisor John Bolton and, in the eyes of critics, giving the president carte blanche on his machinations in the Justice Department.

The shift toward so-called "kitchen table issues" and a deprioritization of investigations raised eyebrows as political observers noted that Trump has only been emboldened by acquittal and that DOJ is currently roiled in a scandal over the president's pressuring of Attorney General William Barr on prosecutions.

Trump seeks to completely eliminate the federal budget for bomb-sniffing dogs

25 mins ago

February 17, 2020

Nineteen years after the largest attack on an American target since Pearl Harbor, President Trump is looking to cut back on the presence of bomb-sniffing dogs in the country's airports and train stations.

Trump's 2o21 budget includes plans to get rid of a program that deploys dog teams to detect explosives at crowded travel areas in the US, the New York Daily News reports.

“As state and local law enforcement agencies already monitor and maintain jurisdiction in these areas, the VIPR Teams’ efforts are duplicative and unnecessary,” the White House wrote in a press release. “In addition, VIPR Team performance measures fail to articulate program effectiveness, and lack demonstrable results.”

