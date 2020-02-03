Blinded by the light, firefly species face extinction
Fireflies are in deep trouble, with many species facing extinction due to habitat loss and exposure to pesticides, according to the first major review of their global status, published Monday.
Adding irony to injury, one of Nature’s most entrancing spectacles is also being snuffed out by artificial light pollution, researchers reported in the journal BioScience.
More than 2,000 species of fireflies — which are, in fact, beetles — illuminate wetlands, marshes, grasslands, forests and urban parks worldwide.
A few, such as the Big Dipper in the United States, seem to be flourishing.
“Those guys can survive pretty much anywhere,” said Sara Lewis, a biologist at Tufts University in Massachusetts and lead author of the study, based on a survey of dozens of firefly experts.
But other varieties — from the glowworms of southern England to Malaysia’s synchronous fireflies and the Appalachian blue ghost, both of which draw tourists — are being extinguished by humanity’s ever-expanding ecological footprint.
“Some species get hit especially hard by habitat loss because they need specific conditions to complete their life cycle,” said Lewis.
The Malaysian firefly Pteroptyx tener, for example, lives during its larval phase in riverside mangroves, many of which have been ripped up to make way for palm oil plantations and fish farms.
The glowworm (L. noctiluca) has another problem — females are flightless, which means that can’t simply buzz off to a new location when their habitat is swallowed by a suburb, commercial crop or country road.
Other species of fireflies, which eat only during their larval phase, are “dietary specialists,” meaning they subsist on one or two kinds of snail, earthworm or other soft-bodied prey.
When fruit orchards in Mediterranean Spain are abandoned or give way to urbanisation, so too do the snails preferred by aptly named Lampyris iberica, leaving the firefly larva nothing to eat.
– ‘Flashing through the gloom’ –
Adult Pteroptyx in Malaysia, meanwhile, gather for nightly courtship displays in specific trees located along mangrove rivers. Many of those trees have been cut down.
Of 10 possible drivers of extinction, experts fingered habitat loss as the top threat everywhere — except east Asia and South America.
In those two regions, artificial light was seen as the biggest menace to the world’s luminescent beetles.
“In addition to disrupting natural biorhythms, light pollution really messes up firefly mating rituals,” said co-author Avalon Owens, a doctoral student at Tufts.
Many species of firefly depend on their ability to light up to find and attract mates.
To make matters worse, that window of opportunity is very narrow: while the firefly larval phase lasts months to years, adults typically live only a few days.
The twinkling beetles are so focused on reproducing that they don’t even eat.
The survey found that fireflies are also being decimated by commonly used insecticides, the third major threat.
“Organophosphates and neonicotinoids are designed to kill pests, yet they also have off-target effects on beneficial insects,” the researchers wrote.
Fireflies light up by triggering a chemical reaction –- involving oxygen, calcium and an enzyme called luciferase — inside special organs in their abdomen, a process called bioluminescence.
Their otherworldly glow has been an enduring source of fascination.
But firefly tourism — long popular in Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan — has also taken a toll, with fragile ecosystems damaged by too much foot traffic.
The plight of fireflies at the beginning of the 21st century add a new layer of meaning to lines written more than a century ago by Canadian poet Bliss Carman.
“And the fireflies across the dusk, Are flashing signals through the gloom,” he wrote.
While climate change is not seen as a current threat, future sea level rise and drought also could accelerate the drive towards extinction.
The dozen authors contributing to the study are all affiliated with the Firefly Specialist Group — set up in 2018 — of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which compiles the Red List of threatened species.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
GOP’s Marsha Blackburn dodges question about Trump’s conduct: ‘We want to finish up this impeachment’
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Monday dodged questions from CNN reporter Manu Raju about whether it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to try shaking down the Ukrainian government to get it to investigate his political opponents.
Raju caught up with Blackburn in the Senate and asked her what she made of Sen. Lamar Alexander's (R-TN) argument that the president's actions were inappropriate even though he didn't believe they were worthy of his impeachment.
"Do you have any concerns about the president's conduct?" Raju asked her.
"You know, we want to make certain that we finish up this impeachment, that we move away from this, and that we get back to things that people want to focus on," she said.
Blinded by the light, firefly species face extinction
Fireflies are in deep trouble, with many species facing extinction due to habitat loss and exposure to pesticides, according to the first major review of their global status, published Monday.
Adding irony to injury, one of Nature's most entrancing spectacles is also being snuffed out by artificial light pollution, researchers reported in the journal BioScience.
More than 2,000 species of fireflies -- which are, in fact, beetles -- illuminate wetlands, marshes, grasslands, forests and urban parks worldwide.
A few, such as the Big Dipper in the United States, seem to be flourishing.
South Dakota lawmaker pushing bills to ban same-sex marriage and make getting divorced more difficult
Attacking Entire LGBTQ Community
One South Dakota Republican state legislator is pushing several bills he has authored that would attack the entire LGBTQ community, and make it harder for anyone, regardless of who they married, to get divorced.
South Dakota state Rep. Tony Randolph's HB 1215 would make it illegal for two people of the same gender to marry. It would also ban benefits from being given to existing married same-sex couples, ban protections for LGBTQ people, ban any recognition of transgender people, ban conversion therapy, and even ban "drag queen storytime."