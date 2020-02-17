Bloomberg and Biden attack Sanders supporters’ ‘Trump-like’ tactics

On Monday, The New York Times analyzed the state of the Democratic presidential primaries heading into the Nevada caucuses. One of the key new developments is a fresh volley of attacks on the behavior of supporters for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which is being characterized as “Trump-like” by former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, which has largely focused its attacks on President Trump, on Monday mounted a frontal offensive against one of his Democratic rivals for the first time, comparing Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign tactics with those employed by the president,” wrote Thomas Kaplan, Kate Conger, and Reid Epstein.

They continued: “Mr. Sanders struck back at a campaign rally later in the afternoon, drawing comparisons between Mr. Bloomberg and Mr. Trump. But Mr. Bloomberg was not alone in targeting the Vermont liberal: Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., in a television interview, called on Mr. Sanders to disavow attacks by some of his supporters on officials at a Nevada labor union, behavior that Mr. Biden said was ‘Trump-like.'”

One of the most visible shots fired by Bloomberg is an online ad rounding up several controversial Twitter remarks by supporters of Sanders:

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of “energy” is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

The fight is in some ways an extension of the bitterness of the primary process in 2016, where voters complained about a so-called “Bernie Bro” effect — a charge that Sanders supporters have vehemently decried as unfair and unreflective of their community.

Bloomberg himself is not competing in the Nevada caucuses, as his strategy is to push hard for states in the “Super Tuesday” voting in March. Biden, however, will be on the ballot in Nevada, where he is fighting for a good finish after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Most polls suggest Sanders is favored going into Nevada, but the state is notoriously difficult to poll, and current surveys only capture voters’ first choice, not their final decision after nonviable candidates are dropped.