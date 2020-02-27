Bloomberg’s 2020 chances are crumbling — and he may be accidentally helping Bernie Sanders
With a gargantuan fortune, a history of running the largest American city, and no shortage of self-confidence, Michael Bloomberg rocketed himself to become a commanding presence in the 2020 Democratic primary with a massive wave of ad spending in key states, posing a real threat to top candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. But after two dismal performances on the debate stage, Bloomberg’s star seems to be falling — perhaps proving that even great wealth can’t buy you charisma or a presidential nomination.
We shouldn’t write any premature political obituaries, of course, as any number of unforeseen events can shake up a race. But it does appear that Bloomberg’s sudden ascent may have been an overinflated bubble ready to pop as soon as he faced some real public scrutiny. And ironically, Bloomberg’s position in the race may actually be having the opposite effect of his stated goal: thwarting Sanders’s shot at the nomination.
“Bloomberg is in quite a lot of trouble,” said poll analyst Nate Silver. “His national polls have stalled out or begun to reverse themselves. He’s fallen to 11% in our CA polling average. In other Super Tuesday states, we aren’t seeing the leads we saw pre-NV debate; it’s a lot of stuff in the teens and low 20s.”
Bloomberg needs to make a big splash on Super Tuesday and earn a large number of delegates to demonstrate that he has the strength to challenge Sanders’s frontrunner status. If he makes a poor showing, there’s likely no way he can recover.
And as Silver noted, it’s hard to see how Bloomberg turns around his fortunes before that key date. He’s not on the ballot in South Carolina’s Saturday primary, where either Sanders or Biden is likely to claim victory and garner any resulting boost.
“It’s not even clear what he wants to happen in SC. If Bernie wins, Bernie may open up a *very* formidable lead by Super Tuesday, and though Bloomberg might be 2nd (a) it’s likely to be a distant 2nd and (b) there’s much more evidence of a Bloomberg ceiling than a Bernie ceiling,” said Silver. “If Biden wins SC, the race remains more open, but Biden will have a fairly clear claim to being the best alternative to Sanders and, per our projections, would likely finish comfortably ahead of Bloomberg in ST delegates. So Bloomberg might be in a fairly distant 3rd place.”
Silver also noted that Bloomberg performed worst of all the candidates in the debates, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling. Coming on top of a truly catastrophic performance in the previous debate, which appeared to put a significant dent in his favorability numbers, this is a major blow. And a new poll from The Economist and YouGov found that Bloomberg leads the field when Democratic voters are asked which candidate they would be disappointed to see get the nomination, with 44 percent responding affirmatively in his case. Only 23 percent said they would be disappointed to see Sanders be the nominee.
Jennifer Rubin, a right-leaning Washington Post columnist who hopes to see Sanders lose the nomination, went after Bloomberg on Wednesday for actually helping the Vermont senator’s chances.
“If one turns to polls for Super Tuesday states, Bloomberg is not beating Sanders; rather, he is taking 15-20 percent of the vote with no sign he can overtake Sanders,” she wrote. “In the latest PPP North Carolina poll, Biden leads with 23 percent, followed by Sanders at 20 percent and Bloomberg at 17 percent. In the University of Houston’s Texas poll, Biden and Sanders are tied at 22 percent, Bloomberg is fourth behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 12 percent. In California, Bloomberg runs third or fourth. This is after hundreds of millions of dollars of advertising.”
Since crossing the 15 percent threshold can provide candidates a boost in winning a state’s delegates, Bloomberg could actually help Sanders by taking support from another candidate, like Biden, who could pose a more significant threat to the frontrunner.
“So generally speaking, Bloomberg is at risk of <15% in Bernie’s strongest states, which is helpful to Bern since Bloom drains votes from other moderates but may get few delegates of his own,” Silver pointed out. “In Biden’s strongest states (i.e. in the South) though, Bloomberg is usually *over* 15%.”
“Remaining in the race only to give more embarrassing debate performances and divide up the non-Sanders vote would tarnish Bloomberg’s legacy and make him the Mr. Money Bags villain should Sanders get the nomination and lose to Trump,” explained Rubin. “Bloomberg is savvy enough to know how to attain his goal — beating Trump — by means other than his own candidacy.”
2020 Election
Obama calls for TV stations to take down lie-ridden Trump ad implying he said Biden is racist
On Wednesday, Politico reported that former President Barack Obama is demanding TV stations take down an attack ad from a pro-Trump super PAC that spliced his words out of context to imply he claimed former Vice President Joe Biden is racist.
"The Committee to Defend the President super PAC’s ad, which began airing Tuesday as part of a $250,000 ad buy, is the latest in a string of Republican efforts designed to torpedo Biden in an effort to keep him from facing President Donald Trump," reported Marc Caputo. "This ad aims at the majority black electorate in South Carolina, a must-win state for Biden, by misleadingly using Obama’s words from his 1995 book, 'Dreams from My Father,' to suggest that the former president believes his vice president supports 'plantation politics' that hurt African-Americans."
2020 Election
Christian Nationalism was the big loser of last night’s debate
If you’re pondering the question of who won last night’s final Democratic primary debate, one possible answer, depending on your perspective, is secular Americans. Religion, after all, hardly came up in the raucous affair hosted jointly by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, SC.
As divisive as Sanders is within some sectors of the party, a CBS News Instant Poll found that Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is nothing if not secular, made the best impression on Democratic voters who watched the debate. He was followed closely by Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg, with Klobuchar, Bloomberg, and Steyer bringing up the rear.
2020 Election
‘I Bough…—I, I Got Them’: Bloomberg Almost Admits to Buying Members of Congress
"When people show you who they are..."
Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg almost said during the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina Tuesday night that he "bought" the 21 freshman members of Congress he financially supported in the 2018 midterm elections.
"Let's just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats," Bloomberg said, referring to the number of House seats Democrats gained in 2018. "Twenty-one of those are people that I spent a hundred million dollars to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in and put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bough—...I, I got them."