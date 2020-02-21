Bolivia court disqualifies Morales from running for Senate
Bolivia’s supreme electoral court on Thursday disqualified exiled former president Evo Morales from running for a Senate seat in May’s general election, saying he did not meet residency requirements.
Morales is currently living in exile in Argentina having fled Bolivia in November after resigning as president following three weeks of protests at his controversial re-election.
The supreme electoral court (TSE) said Morales’s candidacy lacked the necessary documentation, but it said that his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party’s presidential candidate, Luis Arce, met the qualification requirements.
Morales tweeted that the decision against him was “a blow to democracy” and that members of the court “know that I meet the requirements to be a candidate. The ultimate goal is to prohibit MAS.”
Arce leads the pack of presidential contenders with 31.6 percent of the vote among those who plan to participate in the election, according to a recent survey by pollster Ciesmori.
He is followed by centrist candidate Carlos Mesa with 17.1 percent and Bolivia’s conservative interim leader Jeanine Anez who has 16.5 percent.
Bolivia’s general election campaign officially began on February 3 and comes on the heels of the October election when results were annulled after an audit by the Organization of American States found evidence of vote-rigging in Morales’s favor.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Sanders gets backing of March for Our Lives co-founders for ‘intersectional’ approach to ending gun violence
"He gets that all the issues we fight for are connected, and the gun violence isn't the cause but the symptom of systematic injustice in this country."
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday announced he has the backing of a number of cofounders of the March for Our Lives movement and other gun control groups, endorsements that came less than two weeks after the Vermont senator announced a new push against gun violence in the U.S.
"People are sick and tired of gun violence, and the time is now for all of us together to stand up to the NRA," Sanders said. "I am proud to have the support of these young leaders in the fight against gun violence."
The US birth rate keeps declining: 4 questions answered
Over the last few decades, birth rates have decreased across the globe.
The United States is no exception. Aside from a few years in the mid-2000s, the number of births in the United States have been falling for the last three decades and have now reached their lowest number in 32 years.
The country is now below population replacement rates as a nation. This means that the population will start to shrink in numbers, generation by generation.
As a specialist in infertility, I see women who live this trend on a daily basis as they struggle with their decisions regarding childbearing and fertility.
Breaking Banner
Top White House economist admits the ‘uncertainty’ caused by Trump hurt the economy
The top economist at the White House has admitted the "uncertainty" caused by Donald Trump's trade war hurt the economy, contradicting the president's repeated claims that his tariffs have had no negative impact.
Trump has falsely claimed that the government made up for any decline through revenue generated by his tariffs, even as economists found the cost was passed on entirely to U.S. consumers. Chief White House economist Tomas Philipson acknowledged Thursday that the trade war has hurt business investment, which the president wrongly predicted would spike after his 2017 tax cuts overwhelmingly benefited corporations and the rich.