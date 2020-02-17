Boris Johnson official said that Black Americans aren’t as smart as white Americans

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported on a massive scandal enveloping the administration of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, surrounding the appointment of Andrew Sabisky to an advisory position.

Sabisky, a 27-year-old who received the appointment days ago after answering an advertisement from Johnson aide Dominic Cummings, apparently wrote in an old blog post that Black Americans are significantly less intelligent than white Americans.

Worse still, a deputy official spokesperson for Johnson refused to say on Monday whether Sabisky would be fired, or even whether Johnson agrees with his views — only stating that “his views are well documented.”

And well documented they are.

“If the mean black American IQ is (best estimate based on a century’s worth of data) around 85, as compared to a mean white American IQ of 100, then if IQ is normally distributed, you will see a far greater percentage of blacks than whites in the range of IQs 75 or below, at which point we are close to the typical boundary for mild mental retardation,” wrote Sabisky in the post. None of this is backed by any scientific evidence.

Sabisky went on to write that in order to prevent the creation of a “permanent underclass,” the U.S. government should consider “legally enforce[d] universal uptake of long-term contraception and the onset of puberty,” and added that legal precedent exists for this in mandatory vaccination laws. (He is apparently unaware of a more direct analogue — several U.S. states used to enforce mandatory sterilizations of people medically classified as “imbeciles” and “idiots,” and these programs directly inspired Hitler to enact similar laws in Nazi Germany.)

On top of all this, Sabisky has claimed that women’s athletics are “more comparable to the Paralympics than it is to men’s,” and that “Eugenics are about selecting ‘for’ good things … Intelligence is largely inherited and correlates with better outcomes: physical health, income, lower mental illness.”

Johnson himself has a long history of racist comments. He once faced controversy for referring to “flag-waving pickaninnies” (a slur for Black children), suggested that people from the Congo have “watermelon smiles,” and joked that Muslim women dressed in burqas look like “letterboxes.”