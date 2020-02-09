Brad Pitt slams US Senate for getting more time on screen than John Bolton did

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor Acadamy Award for his recent film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Sunday night and he began his acceptance speech with a slight against the U.S. Senate.

“They said I have 45 seconds,” Pitt said about the time he got for his acceptance speech. “Which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a reference to the Republican-controlled Senate refusing to hear testimony from Trump’s former national security adviser, who could have given a first-hand account of President Donald Trump’s bribery scheme with Ukraine. Bolton had previously called it a “drug deal,” that he said he didn’t want any part of.

See Pitt’s speech below:

Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." https://t.co/A8YBbWjv9z #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Dv7c3njgDA — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020