Brazil’s Bolsonaro proposes bill opening indigenous land to mining
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday introduced a controversial bill that opens up indigenous lands, many of them in the Amazon, to mining, agricultural activities and hydraulic energy production.
The far-right president described the measure, which still needs approval in Congress, as a “dream” while indigenous leaders have labeled it a “genocide bill.”
The measure, which has not yet been published, allows both indigenous and third-party developers to participate in the new land development.
“I hope that this dream… comes true,” Bolsonaro said during a ceremony.
“An indigenous person is a human being exactly like us, who has a heart, has a soul, has desires, has needs, and is as Brazilian as we are,” he said.
In a statement, the presidency said the “omission” of previous governments to regulate these activities had caused legal uncertainty “and encouraged illegal mining.”
“This big step depends on Congress,” said Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic.
“We will be pressured by the environmentalists. Those people, if I could, I would confine them to the Amazon region since they like the environment so much,” said the president, who often frames pressure from environmentalists as a foreign conspiracy.
Some 600 Brazilian indigenous leaders gathered in the Amazon state of Mato Grosso in January to denounce what they called the government’s “genocide, ethnocide and ecoside.”
Bolsonaro’s government, however, maintains that many indigenous leaders support its projects.
‘He put himself on the line to break the blacklist’: Hollywood mourns legendary actor Kirk Douglas
Hollywood mourned the death of legendary actor Kirk Douglas on Wednesday, one of the last giants of Hollywood's golden age and the star of such classics as "Spartacus" and "Ace in the Hole."
As news of the 103-year-old actor's death broke, celebrities took to social media to honor his legacy.
"Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I'm honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years," director Steven Spielberg said in a statement. "I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage -- even beyond such a breathtaking body of work -- are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine."
Captain, bring me whisky: A spirited plea from virus cruise ‘prisoner’
One banana a day, washed down with neat whisky: that's the humble request from a British passenger on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off Japan whose Facebook posts have made him an online star.
Resplendent in a magnificent holiday flowery shirt, David Abel has both informed and entertained the world with a unique British humour as he delivers regular updates from the Diamond Princess, where thousands are being held in strict quarantine.
"I know that room service are also getting these messages... so can I just give you a message... could someone on room service just bring me a fresh banana, every day? Just one banana, that's all I'm asking," he pleaded in his most recent post.
2020 Election
Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied in tight Iowa race
Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg held a wafer-thin lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders early Thursday as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.
With 97 percent of precincts now reporting after Monday's selection process in the Midwestern state, the moderate 38-year-old Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was leading with 26.2 percent.
Senator Sanders, who is more than twice the age of Buttigieg and is making his second charge for the nomination in four years, was snapping at his heels on 26.1 percent.