‘Bulletproof from a pardon’: Fox News analyst says judge in Stone case just made things tough for Trump

In the wake of Roger Stone’s sentencing of 3.5 years in prison this Thursday, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano posited that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s choice to go along with Attorney General Bill Barr’s sentencing recommendation could have been an effort to pardon-proof the sentence from President Trump.

“[Jackson’s] trying to make this bulletproof from a pardon,” Napolitano said. “Because she went along exactly with what [Barr] requested.”

“How could the government possibly object to this?” he continued. “She gave them exactly what they wanted, and it’s half of the number that had outraged the President.”

