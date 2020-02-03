BUSTED: Trump supporters made voter fraud conspiracy theories go viral before the Iowa Caucuses

Supporters of President Donald Trump are already alleging voter fraud in Iowa, the problem is that there couldn’t have been any voter fraud, because there were no votes yet.

The Washington Post reported Monday that right-wing activists were spreading allegations of fraud in the first state to caucus for the Democrats in 2020.

“The episode showcased the perils of conducting elections in the age of social media, where volume is more important than veracity,” the Post explained.

Twitter, specifically, has adopted a “hands-off” approach to false allegations appearing online, even if such allegations go viral.

“The tweet you referenced is not in violation of our election integrity policy as it does not suppress voter turnout or mislead people about when, where, or how to vote,” said spokeswoman Katie Rosborough.

The pro-Trump organization, Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton claimed that there were “eight Iowa counties have more voter registrations than citizens old enough to register.”

The problem is that Fitton doesn’t have the most updated information, he was going off of five-year estimations provided by the Census Bureau in 2018. They don’t take into account any population growth for the last two years. At the same time, the county numbers also account for both active and inactive voters.

For example, if someone grew up in Lyon County and registered to vote in high school, but went away to college and registered at their county in Johnson County, their data is likely still there for Lyon County. They can’t be in both caucuses at once, however. It isn’t a matter of filing an absentee ballot and then voting a second time. Caucuses require someone be there in person for the entirety of the caucus.

“Their data is flawed, and it’s unfortunate that they’ve chosen caucus day to put out this deeply flawed data,” said the secretary of state’s spokesperson Kevin Hall.

“Flaws in the data did not stop other conservative activists from pushing the misleading conclusion,” the Post wrote. “Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, a group mobilizing young conservatives, followed up Sunday afternoon to proclaim that, ‘One day before the Iowa Caucus, it’s been revealed that EIGHT Iowa counties have more adults registered to vote than voting-aged adults living there.’ He asked users to retweet to show their support for a national voter-identification law.”

Read the full report at the Washington Post.