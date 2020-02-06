Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied in tight Iowa race
Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg held a wafer-thin lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders early Thursday as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.
With 97 percent of precincts now reporting after Monday’s selection process in the Midwestern state, the moderate 38-year-old Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was leading with 26.2 percent.
Senator Sanders, who is more than twice the age of Buttigieg and is making his second charge for the nomination in four years, was snapping at his heels on 26.1 percent.
Fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren stood at 18.2 percent, while former vice president Joe Biden, the national frontrunner, was fourth with 15.8 percent.
Iowa’s quirky, byzantine caucus process was marred by technical glitches that forced an embarrassing delay in reporting of results in the closely-watched contest.
The 77-year-old Biden, like Buttigieg already campaigning in the next state to vote, New Hampshire, acknowledged that his poor showing in Iowa was a “gut punch,” but insisted he would stick it out.
The key figures released by the Iowa Democratic Party are percentages of the all-important delegates that the state sends to the national convention to vote for in the nomination process.
Buttigieg, a virtual unknown nationally one year ago, startled political observers by seizing the top spot over Sanders who had been leading in Iowa polls ahead of the caucuses.
Iowa’s pick has a recent historical track record of going on to become the national Democratic nominee.
2020 Election
Pro-Trump Super PAC and 7 protesters bash Romney and Biden — and try to ‘stop the squad’ — at New Hampshire 2020 town hall
While college students interviewed presidential hopefuls at a town hall on energy and climate change, supporters of President Donald Trump staged a high-wattage protest outside. Giant flatscreens, attached to a pro-Trump PAC’s black truck, flashed TV news clips meant to embarrass leading Democratic candidates.
The Trump truck was parked Wednesday morning on Main Street in Concord, the state’s capital, outside a theater hosting the NH Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall. News footage of presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren flashed on the truck’s sides, but most of the clips focused on Joe Biden, including vintage clips of the former vice-president addressing the plagiarism scandal credited with knocking him out of the 1988 presidential race. Seven Trump supporters gathered around the truck, waving Trump signs.
2020 Election
Progressive outrage boils over as ‘utter trainwreck’ of Iowa caucus continues
"It is genuinely scandalous that the Iowa Democratic Party has only released 75% of the results to the caucus."
"The stuff of banana republics."
That's just a sampling of the anger progressives voiced this week over the Iowa State Democratic Party's handling of the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus as the full results remain a mystery nearly 48 hours after the electoral process was thrown into chaos by a secretive, hastily developed, and untested mobile app.
2020 Election
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are taking opposite paths to 2020 financial dominance in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — When it comes to Pennsylvania, Joe Biden remains the make-it-rain king.The former vice president has raised more money in the state than any other Democratic candidate for president, with more than one in five dollars given by Pennsylvania donors going to his campaign. But Bernie Sanders is right behind him — and with a totally different path to the top. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg remain competitive.The four top-tier Democratic candidates dominated Pennsylvania fund-raising last year, according to an Inquirer analysis of federal campaign finance records. Together, they ... (more…)