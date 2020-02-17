Buttigieg says Trump can ‘do chores’ if he’s unwilling to leave White House
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joked on Monday about what he would do if President Donald Trump is unwilling to leave the White House after a 2020 loss.
During a campaign event in Reno, a voter worried that Trump might call his loss a hoax if the election is close.
“I mean, if he won’t leave, I guess if he’s willing to do chores, we can work something out,” the candidate said to laughter and cheers.
Buttigieg argued that the best way to prevent Trump from “cheating” is to win by a significant margin.
“At the end of the day, there’s only one president,” he explained. “This is one of the reason we not just eek out a win, not just club everybody over the head and hope that we get to 51% and our Twitter followers outnumber your Twitter followers and we somehow piece together a squeaker.”
“I think we want to set a goal of winning big enough that this election is way beyond cheating distance and that Trumpism goes into the history books too,” he added. “It’s got to be a win so big that Senate Republicans are reunited with their consciences. Only a political shockwave can do that.”
Watch the video below.
