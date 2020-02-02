‘California could be six states.’ Here’s why the Golden State is tough for presidential candidates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bernie Sanders has surged to the top of the polls in California, overtaking Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren with the March 3 primary rapidly approaching.No matter how well he does …
2020 Election
Hours before Super Bowl, Bloomberg slams ‘pathological’ Trump for lying about obesity and ‘spray-on tan’
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign took a shot at President Donald Trump's history of lying just hours before both candidates were set to air advertisements during Super Bowl LIV.
While America watched the pre-game show, a video clip was released of Trump attacking Bloomberg over his height.
"I just think of little," Trump said during an interview that is expected to air during the Super Bowl. "You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK. It's OK. There's nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on. He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled? Does that mean everyone else gets a box."