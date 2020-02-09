‘Cats’ gets creamed at the Razzies
It’s the one award no Hollywood star wants to win.
The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year’s most dreadful movies Saturday, with the critically slated musical “Cats” at the top — or arguably rock bottom — of the charts.
Among its nine unwanted nominations, “Cats” landed acting nods for Judi Dench, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson.
The film — an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical — used computer-generated effects to morph its all-star cast into deeply unnerving half-human, half-cat hybrids.
It received stunningly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a “dreadful hairball of woe,” while for the Wall Street Journal it was “a confusing litter box of intentions”.
“Cats” received a further two nominations in the worst screen combo category — for “any two half-feline/half-human hairballs,” and “Jason Derulo & his CGI-neutered bulge.”
Also racking up the nominations were Sylvester Stallone’s disastrous latest “Rambo” sequel, and “The Fanatic,” a not-so-thrilling thriller starring John Travolta and directed by former Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.
Formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Razzies are usually handed out the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night’s self-congratulatory Tinseltown pageantry.
This year, with the Oscars unusually early and the entire award season curtailed, organizers settled for announcing the nominees instead.
The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans who chose the raspberry — a symbol of derision — to “honor” the worst in Hollywood movies.
‘The Wild Wild West’ star Robert Conrad dead at 84: US media
Robert Conrad, an American actor known for starring in the 1960s sci-fi western TV series "The Wild Wild West," died aged 84, US media reported Saturday.
"He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts," Jeff Ballard, a spokesman for Conrad's family, told People magazine.
After working as a milkman and attempting to hit it big as a nightclub singer, Conrad's career took off in 1959 when he joined the cast of the TV show "Hawaiian Eye" after moving to Los Angeles, People reported.
Between 1965 and 1969, he was cast as Secret Service agent James T. West on "The Wild Wild West," in which he, along with his partner Artemus Gordon, explored the western United States during the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant.
Bangladesh aircrew refuse to work on Wuhan evacuation flight
Aircrew from Bangladesh's national carrier Biman have refused to work on a flight aimed at repatriating citizens from virus-hit Chinese cities, forcing the government to scrap the evacuation plan.
The South Asian nation last week evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the epicentre of the deadly outbreak, and had planned a second flight for another 171 Bangladeshis.
"We can't bring them because we can't send any flight," foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday.
"No crew wants to go there. The crew who went there earlier don't want to go either."