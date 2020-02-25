CDC warns spread of coronavirus in US now inevitable: ‘Not a question of if this will happen but when’
Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now warning that the spread of the coronavirus inside the U.S. is inevitable. The Trump administration has been slammed both Democrats and Republicans alike for ignoring that possibility and for taking little action to stop it, to increase awareness, and to prepare.
“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, a top official at the CDC, told reporters, the Washington Post reports.
“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”
“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” Dr. Messonnier said, The New York Times adds.
Currently there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., despite President Donald Trump saying just hours ago, “We’re really down to probably about 10.”
Markets have plummeted this week in response. The DOW dropped 1032 points on Monday, and as of this writing it is down another 336 points.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Breaking Banner
Short-term health care coverage backed by Trump administration are costing patients more money than Obamacare plans
Short-term health insurance plans promoted by the Trump administration as a cheaper alternative to Obamacare could actually end up costing more.
A new study from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society found the plans offers less protection and fewer benefits than Affordable Care Act-compliant coverage, which costs patients more out of pocket, reported the Houston Chronicle.
“We suspected based on the lower premiums that the benefits would not be as robust and saw that out in the data,” said Lucy Culp, executive director of state and government affairs for the Washington-based cancer research organization.
Breaking Banner
‘Untreatable and incurable’: Psychiatrist says Trump’s Harvey Weinstein rant was ‘a symptom’ of dementia
John Talmadge, a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, believes that President Donald Trump's lengthy, disjointed rant about convicted rapist and former film mogul Harvey Weinstein was a sign of dementia.
After posting a video of Trump talking about Weinstein, in which the president went off on tangents about his 2016 election win and Weinstein's donations to prominent Democrats, Talmadge argued that this was yet another sign of the president's deteriorating mental condition.
"This was not Trump giving an answer to a question; this was a symptom," he said. "The condition is untreatable and uncurable. Alzheimer's dementia destroy (sic) the life of Fred Trump, and dementia tends to run in families."
The View’s Meghan McCain blows up on Tom Steyer: ‘I hate that guy — he should drop the hell out’
Conservative co-host Meghan McCain blasted Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tuesday, noting he's taking votes away from former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a panel discussion about the presidential candidates with "Shark Tank" hosts Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary, "The View" co-hosts asked about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his compliments for former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. O'Leary said that he has a home in Miami, Florida where it isn't acceptable to even mention Castro's name, much less defend him.