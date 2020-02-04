‘Censure is a defensible middle ground’: Conservative columnist makes the case for official reprimand of Trump

President Donald Trump should face an official vote of censure, The Washington Post‘s Robert Samuelson wrote in a column published on Tuesday.

Samuelson admitted that Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ben Sasse (R-NE) have criticized Trump for the actions that resulted in his impeachment, but are all expected to vote for acquittal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am on the record supporting conviction and removal, but I also am on the record as feeling uncomfortable about it,” Samuelson wrote. “Censure is a defensible middle ground.”

He cited three “main virtues” of censure.

“It is a serious reprimand, not just a ‘slap on the wrist,'” he argued. “Censure dispenses with the Trump defense that, whatever his mistakes, he did no wrong.”

“Finally — and most important — censure completely breaks the connection between firing the president and voting to reprimand Trump,” he added.

Robert J. Samuelson makes the case for censuring Trump https://t.co/3we1AW0hP9 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) February 4, 2020