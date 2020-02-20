Chasten Buttigieg says he’s been dealing with people like Rush Limbaugh ‘my entire life’
Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s husband Chasten appeared on ABC News, where he was asked about the recent attack on he and his spouse by right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh.
“They’re looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh said during his show before Valentine’s Day. “And they’re saying, OK, how’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?”
“America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,” he said.
“There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush,” he added. “Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat, and beat him in the general election. Really. Having fun envisioning that.”
When asked about the comments, the Indiana teacher lamented that it’s the same comments he’s always heard
“I’ve been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life,” said Chasten. “I dealt with a multitude of Rush Limbaugh’s when I was walking through the halls of my high school. And you have to realize that LGBTQ Americans have to come out every single day. When someone asks who you’re married to. Asks about a partner, or you feel like you want to share something about yourself. You have to second-guess how that person is going to react if you say, ‘Well, my husband,’ instead of ‘my wife.'”
He went on to say that he’s most concerned about the young LGBTQ people watching the hostile nature of the campaign and “wondering if this country is a safe place for them to be.”
Those who are likely to oppose Buttigieg’s candidacy for being LGBTQ probably weren’t going to support a party that supports LGBTQ people anyway.
