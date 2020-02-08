‘Cheaters stick up for each other’: Trump roasted for complaining about Pete Rose’s lifetime ban

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized for attempting to rehabilitate the reputation of disgraced former baseball player and manager Pete Rose.

“He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades-long price,” Trump posted to Twitter.

“Get Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame,” the leader of the free world demanded. “It’s time!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is some of what people were saying about Trump’s efforts to end Rose’s permanent ineligibility.

Pete Rose should have gambled at one of your casinos instead. They are the only casinos in history where the house lost. pic.twitter.com/89M9IdNeep — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 8, 2020

He cheated. He’s a grifter. He violated both written and unwritten rules. He pissed all over America’s game. He’s shown absolutely no remorse and is getting even shittier in his old age. And that’s just describing Donald Trump… — Snake Oil Demagogue 🐍 (@SnakeOilPrez) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

One Asterisk supporting another. — Jason (@sparky347v) February 8, 2020

Grifters union is strong — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheaters stick up for each other. Pete Rose bet on baseball. Cheating ruins baseball. Trump-brand cheating in elections is illegal. Just ask World Champ Sean Doolittle. https://t.co/4BoRBmaA87 https://t.co/XDCAclXR6g — Nancy Levine 🌊Vote.org (@nancylevine) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Rose may eventually get into the Hall of Fame, but not because of any appeal made by an impeached criminal like you. Unlike YOU, he never said it was a “perfect bet.” Unlike YOU, he didn’t try to extort anyone to win that bet. You are forever IMPEACHED. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You just love supporting people who cheat. Who break the rules. Who violate the law. Because you’re a serial cheater. Corrupt. A law-breaker. A SOCIOPATH… #Trump https://t.co/Ttd4sZK4Xu — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 8, 2020

He only gambled on his own team is like saying ‘He only robbed banks in his hometown.’ — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course you’d like Pete Rose, a fellow cheater. — Sergio Siano (@SergioJSiano) February 8, 2020

Gambling is a taboo on baseball. Maybe you endorse corruption, but I don’t. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenesaw Mountain Landis, people. google him, I can't do everything for you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 8, 2020

I bet your next tweet will be about how Bill Cosby only helped a few women take a nap. — Lisa (@JoyfullyDazed) February 8, 2020

Grabber…Forget the illegal betting.

In April 1990, Rose pleaded guilty for filing false income tax returns. Sentenced to 5 months in jail, fined $50k and paid $366k in back taxes. Sounds familiar…RELEASE YOUR TAX RETURNS! https://t.co/MnypYt36I2 — Julie Pillay (@Julia3131) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gambling used to be pervasive in @MLB. Joe Jackson, one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, is banned from the Hall of Fame. Allowing Pete Rose in would set a bad message, namely, you can get away with gambling in baseball. Rose should remain banned. #BaseballGuterman https://t.co/y9uOpXzd86 — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) February 8, 2020

And Shoeless Joe, GET THE GUY SOME SHOES. https://t.co/G5bAk1grMl — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) February 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

From war criminals to crooked sheriffs to scandal plagued athletes, Trump has clear admiration for powerful people who don't obey the rules. https://t.co/m50lPdw9NY — Brad Reed (@bwreed) February 8, 2020