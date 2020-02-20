China changes method of counting virus infected… again
China said Thursday it has again changed the method of counting patients with the novel coronavirus and will now include only those diagnosed by sophisticated laboratory testing.
It is the second time in just eight days that the country has revised its criteria — a move that could muddle statistics and complicate efforts to track the spread of the illness.
Chinese health officials last week said patients from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan — the epicentre of the outbreak — who had been diagnosed via clinical methods including lung imaging would be added to the count in addition to those confirmed by lab studies.
This led to a huge one-day increase in the number of confirmed cases — 14,840 — on February 13.
The change was made due to a backlog of patients awaiting nucleic acid tests whose condition was deteriorating, said Wang Guiqiang, chief physician at Peking University First Hospital in Beijing.
“Patients needed active treatment,” he said.
“Now the situation in Hubei has changed… There is no backlog of patients who need nucleic acid testing, and we can now quickly test all suspected or undiagnosed cases.”
The latest revision comes as China on Thursday reported the biggest drop in new cases of the virus in nearly a month, with 394 more infections nationwide.
In Hubei officials said they were re-tallying downward by 279 the number of cases previously reported in provincial cities after some patients diagnosed using lung imaging later tested negative in nucleic acid studies.
The death toll across China meanwhile jumped to 2,118 after 114 new deaths were reported — most in Hubei.
German mass shooter called for killing people of color — and says Trump stole his ideas
A man who killed nine people in a mass shooting in Germany published a racist manifesto in which he identified as an "incel" and called for killing all non-whites in the country.
Insider reports that 43-year-old Tobias Rathjen, whom police say went on a shooting rampage in the town of Hanhau on Wednesday night, published a 24-page manifesto on his personal website that outlined his racist beliefs.
"The man calls for the peoples of a large number of North African, Asian, and Middle Eastern countries to be 'completely destroyed' on the basis that they are biologically inferior," Insider reports.
Susan Rice confronts John Bolton face to face over impeachment failure: ‘I can’t imagine withholding my testimony’
Susan Rice confronted John Bolton face to face over his failure to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Rice, who served as former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, shared a stage Wednesday with Trump's former national security adviser at Vanderbilt University, and she confronted Bolton over keeping quiet about his concerns over Ukraine, reported The Guardian.
“I can’t imagine withholding my testimony with or without a subpoena,” Rice said. “I would feel like I was shamefully violating the oath that I took to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
Merkel slams ‘poison’ of racism after nine killed in Germany shootings
Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the "poison" of racism Thursday after a shooter with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the German city of Hanau.
The suspect, identified as 43-year-old German Tobias R., was found dead at his home following an hours-long manhunt.
The body of his 72-year-old mother was also found at the flat in what appeared to be a murder-suicide.
Federal counter-terror prosecutors investigating the case said they saw "a xenophobic motive" behind the shootings, the latest deadly attack blamed on the far right in Germany.