Chris Wallace pins Alan Dershowitz for lifetime of ‘unsavory’ clients: ‘You end up getting them off’

Published

3 hours ago

on

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday asked Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz about his history of representing unsavory clients.

“Over the years, you have represented some pretty controversial figures,” Wallace noted before naming off some of the clients: O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson and Jeffrey Epstein.

“I understand the principle of everyone has a right to a defense, but why would you spend your time, why would you spend your talents defending such unsavory characters.”

“Because the Constitution requires that the most despised people, the most controversial people must get a defense,” Dershowitz replied. “I decided after being in the Soviet Union, I would never allow public opinion to impact my decision.”

“What about your personal opinion?” Wallace asked. “Aren’t there some people, you would say, ‘They have a right to a defense, I just don’t want to be part of it.'”

“I want to be part of cases where nobody else is willing to come in and do the case,” Dershowitz said. “In this case, the Constitution was being absolutely compromised!”

“And if you end up getting them off because of you talents?” Wallace wondered.

“I hope so,” Dershowitz declared. “I won a lot of cases because the law or the facts were on my side.”

Breaking Banner

2020 Election

