Chuck Todd ‘should apologize and resign’: MSNBC anchor blasted for Nazi smear on leading Democrat

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was blasted for likening the supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to Nazi brownshirts — despite the fact Sanders is the first Jewish candidate to put together a viable campaign for president and lost family members in the Holocaust.

While complaining about having his views challenged by supporters of Sanders, Todd uncritically cited a column by Jonathan Last that appeared at the conservative media outlet The Bulwark.

“No other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brownshirt brigade,” Last wrote. “I mean, except for Donald Trump.”

The “brownshirts” were members of the Sturmabteilung (SA), which translates into the “Storm Detachment.” They were the paramilitary wing that helped the Nazi Party and Adolph Hitler rise to power.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Todd’s remarks:

.@chucktodd on MSNBC just read off a quote from an article calling us Bernie's online brown shirt brigade and I nearly wrecked my car. I had to pull over. This attack is not ok! Bernie Sanders is, Jewish and comparing us to Hitler's brown shirts makes me sick to my stomach! — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) February 10, 2020

Chuck Todd called more than 1.5 million contributers to Bernie's campaign "Nazis" He called a majority of Iowan Democrats "Nazis" He called half of Americans aged 18-45 "Nazis" He called Bernie's Jewish supporters "Nazis" Fire him, @NBCNews. No ifs, ands or buts. Fire his ass — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) February 10, 2020

Last year @chucktodd admonished @AOC for accurately calling the concentration camps on our border "concentration camps." Now he's quoting someone comparing Bernie supporters to Nazis. Feels like a dangerous time to be so misinformed about Holocaust historyhttps://t.co/P1w7fxXb4r https://t.co/GmBXRk3eO7 — Eli Valley (@elivalley) February 10, 2020

i'm willing to bet @chucktodd will never be asked to apologize for comparing supporters of the first jewish presidential frontrunner for the democratic party as nazi brownshirts. deeply disturbing anti semitism from @MSNBC — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 10, 2020

Anti-semitic attack from @chucktodd on MSNBC this afternoon. Shockingly scary to see. As a jew myself, I think he should apologize and resign for this. https://t.co/9HWLPyFkQ3 — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) February 10, 2020

This is disgusting. Chuck Todd just called Bernie supporters his “brown shirt brigade.” Bernie Sanders’ family members were murdered in the Holocaust. @chucktodd must apologize immediately. pic.twitter.com/2HSWfEqcjd — 29 U.S.C. § 157 (@OrganizingPower) February 10, 2020

A truly disgusting remark directed at a man who had many ancestors murdered in the Holocaust. This is totally disqualifying for a major TV news anchor and Chuck Todd should be replaced #FireChuckTodd — Real Dem Voter (@RealDemVoter1) February 10, 2020

#FireChuckTodd Brownshirt Brigade were Nazi Soldiers, calling Bernie Supporters Nazi's when Bernie Sanders had family in concentration camps is deplorable. @chucktodd you are a fucking disgrace to the press pass and no better than @HardballChris how far you've fallen from news. https://t.co/lbzL33VCqq — Patrick Curl🌹 (@patrickcurl) February 10, 2020

Chuck Todd–did you call me a Nazi? Me, fighter for our 1st Jewish president? Me, fighter for universal socio-economic rights regardless of race, status, gender or sexuality? Me, great granddaughter of colonized Indian WW2 liberators? Apologize. And don't you ever do it again — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) February 10, 2020

I could comment on the MSNBC clip of Chuck Todd comparing Bernie's online supporters to Nazi Brownshirts but I'd probably get suspended. So I'm just going to politely ask @chucktodd to resign. — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) February 10, 2020

@ChuckTodd just called me and all my friends Brown Shirts… fuck you, fuck Nazi scum. #FireChuckTodd — Hue G Dingus 🌹 (@g_dingus) February 10, 2020

MSDNC’s @chucktodd approvingly quotes a screed from Bill Kristol’s neocon Bulwark likening Bernie supporters to Nazi brownshirts pic.twitter.com/1OmilNTL87 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 10, 2020

You compared a Jewish senator's supporters to Nazis. The online brigade are called 'supporters'. Do you get that, @chucktodd, you absolute mush-brained, imbecile? We are people fighting for our lives, and to save this planet. You're a disgrace. Resign, you anti-semitic loser. https://t.co/z0783KyDvE — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) February 10, 2020

Chuck Todd's comments today referring to Bernie's supporters as brown shirts was one step too far. I'm not a fucking Nazi!!! #FireChuckTodd — Marxist/Atheist/Berner🌈🦋☮️💗♻️♿️♁👽✌️🖖 (@AtheistMarxist) February 10, 2020

.@chucktodd you know there was an actual Nazi rally in DC the other day with police protection, right? — Corey Pein 😃🤑😐😩💀 (@coreypein) February 10, 2020

.@chucktodd WTAF is your damage? Seriously. You quoted #JonathanLass on national TV, the day before a primary, calling the supporters of a candidate who lost family in the Holocaust, Nazis. You're despicable. Dig deep and consider of selling your soul is worth the slander. — 🌸 Beth 🌸 (@FaerieWhings) February 10, 2020

.@chucktodd . You going to apologize for calling Sanders supporters Brownshirts? Brownshirts murder policemen, communists, and Jews. Sanders supporters want M4A. You are the single dumbest fucking lazy person who gets paid to cover politics, I swear to christ. — Jim. Also, last name (@AustinMillb_rge) February 10, 2020