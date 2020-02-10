Quantcast
Connect with us

Chuck Todd ‘should apologize and resign’: MSNBC anchor blasted for Nazi smear on leading Democrat

Published

4 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was blasted for likening the supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to Nazi brownshirts — despite the fact Sanders is the first Jewish candidate to put together a viable campaign for president and lost family members in the Holocaust.

While complaining about having his views challenged by supporters of Sanders, Todd uncritically cited a column by Jonathan Last that appeared at the conservative media outlet The Bulwark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brownshirt brigade,” Last wrote. “I mean, except for Donald Trump.”

The “brownshirts” were members of the Sturmabteilung (SA), which translates into the “Storm Detachment.” They were the paramilitary wing that helped the Nazi Party and Adolph Hitler rise to power.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Todd’s remarks:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Chuck Todd ‘should apologize and resign’: MSNBC anchor blasted for Nazi smear on leading Democrat

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was blasted for likening the supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to Nazi brownshirts -- despite the fact Sanders is the first Jewish candidate to put together a viable campaign for president and lost family members in the Holocaust.

While complaining about having his views challenged by supporters of Sanders, Todd uncritically cited a column by Jonathan Last that appeared at the conservative media outlet The Bulwark.

"No other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brownshirt brigade," Last wrote. "I mean, except for Donald Trump."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mayor Pete is a mirage — but the road ahead looks murky for Democrats

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

It's obviously asinine to proclaim that the Democratic presidential campaign has reached a turning point in the middle of February, after one disputed election that involved about 175,000 voters and will never be resolved to everyone's satisfaction. But on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, with its long history of launching some presidential contenders and sending others to their doom, that's exactly where we are.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

New report exposes Trump’s greatest vulnerability in key Rust Belt states: ‘His challenge is formidable’

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had a lot to say about health care when he gave his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, February 4, claiming that he was determined to protect coverage for preexisting health conditions and that “socialist” Democrats were trying to rob Americans of the health plans they love. Problem: the Trump Administration is very much on board with a Republican lawsuit that seeks to abolish the protections of the Affordable Care Act of 2010, a.k.a. Obamacare — including coverage of preexisting conditions — and rip health insurance away from millions of Americans by arguing that the law is unconstitutional. And journalist Daniel McGraw points out in a February 10 article for The Bulwark that health care could be a major liability for Trump in the Rust Belt states that he needs to win in order to be reelected in November.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image