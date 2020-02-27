Church is denying First Communion to our son because he has autism, family says
What was supposed to be a blessed time for the family of eight-year-old Anthony LaCugna has turned into upset after they were told their son, who has autism, could not participate in his First Holy Communion in the coming months, his parents told NJ Advance Media Thursday.Anthony, who is non-verbal, was denied the sacrament by Rev. John Bambrick at the Saint Aloysius Parish in Jackson, said his mother Nicole LaCugna.The church told the parents on Tuesday that their son could not receive the First Community because his disability prevents him from determining right from wrong, Nicole LaCugna sa…
Young voters embrace Sanders, but not democracy
When it comes to democracy, the kids aren’t all right.
Research recently presented by Roberto Foa and Yascha Mounk shows growing disillusionment with democracy – not just with politics or campaigns, but with democracy itself.
This growth is worldwide, but it is especially strong among young Americans. Fewer than 30 percent of Americans born since 1980 say that living in a democracy is essential. For those born since 1970, more than one in five describe our democratic system as “bad or very bad.” That’s almost twice is the rate for people born between 1950 and 1970.
CPAC speaker terrifies audience about medicare for all: ‘Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana’
A panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday alleged that socialized medicine -- not a car accident -- killed Princess Diana.
The remarks came during a panel on the alleged dangers of socialized medicine.
"Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana," the announcer revealed before asking one of the panelists to explain why.
"Princess Diana was in the car accident in France," Dr. David Schneider, an orthopedic surgeon, told the crowd. "They actually don't have any trauma specialists in France."
"For the first hour after that accident, she was still in that tunnel," he continued. "And after an hour, they took her to a nearby hospital and she was alive for another three hours and they couldn't control the bleeding from her pulmonary artery."
ABC News is greenlighting ‘conservative grifters’ by suspending reporter caught up in right-wing undercover sting: op-ed
In an opinion piece for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Paul Waldman took ABC News to task over its suspension of veteran reporter David Wright after he was secretly recorded in a sting operation by Project Veritas, the "media watchdog" group headed by conservative activist James O'Keefe. Waldman opened his piece with one question: How are news organizations not wise to this scam?
In the recording, Wright dished on what he felt were flaws in how his network covers President Trump and politics in general in what was essentially a good faith discussion with the undercover operative. Wright then admitted he holds leftist viewpoints -- an admission that right-wing outlets covering the story capitalized on.